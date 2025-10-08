Boater whose remains were recovered from Fox Lake is identified

Divers from the Antioch Fire Protection District and a sonar team from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources continue searching Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, on Fox Lake near Antioch for a man thrown from a boat he was test driving Monday night. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The person who died Monday afternoon in a Fox Lake boating accident has been identified as a Gurnee man, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Larry Suchowski, 51, died from drowning in the incident, according to the coroner’s news release. Officials said his body was recovered from the lake at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near Captain’s Quarters, 38283 North Bolton Place, outside Antioch.

The Antioch Fire Protection District and Lake County Sheriff’s Office was called at about 5:30 p.m. Monday for a water rescue, according to the release.

According to information previously provided by Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, Suchowski disappeared in the Chain O’ Lakes after he and another man, who were test-driving a boat, took a sharp turn and were catapulted into the water.

A search for Suchowski was launched immediately, according to the coroner’s release, and continued into Tuesday when his remains were recovered by search divers.

The other man who was also thrown off the boat was picked up by another boater, but was injured when he attempted to regain control of out-of control, spinning boat, according to Covelli. The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigation of the incident continues by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police Department, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.