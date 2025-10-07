Shaw Local

Person found dead in Woodstock home; police investigating

By Amanda Marrazzo and Claire O'Brien

A person was found dead in their bed in a home in Woodstock Monday afternoon, police said.

Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb confirmed officers went at about 2:20 p.m. to the home in the Bull Valley Golf Club subdivision in response to a request for a well-being check and found the person deceased.

Lieb said Tuesday there was no indication of foul play but that police are continuing to investigate. The chief said there is no threat to the community.

McHenry County Chief Deputy Coroner Olivia Zednick confirmed Tuesday afternoon the body was being examined and a report was not yet available.

Check back for updates.

