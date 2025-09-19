MORE Center in Marengo celebrates 25 years of service with Community Open House Sunday

The Marengo Area OutReach Enterprises (MORE) Center is celebrating 25 years of serving families in Marengo and Union with an Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at 829 Greenlee Street in Marengo. (Photo provided by Robert Botts)

The Marengo Area OutReach Enterprises (MORE) Center is celebrating 25 years of serving families in Marengo and Union with an Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, at 829 Greenlee Street in Marengo.

The public is invited to tour the facility, meet the directors and learn more about the services offered.

MORE provides food, clothing, household items, and emergency financial assistance to about 110 families each week. Supported by roughly 75 volunteers and donations from the community and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, MORE distributes over 3,000 items weekly to those in need.

The center is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Donations by check should be made out to MORE. Food, clothing and small household items can be dropped off during open hours.

For more information, visit marengomorecenter.org.