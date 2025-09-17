Victim in fatal Spring Grove motorcycle crash ID’ed as Lake County man

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim of a Sept. 10 Spring Grove crash as a Waukegan man.

The coroner was called at about 5:45 p.m. that day for a crash at Sunset Road and Applewood Lane. The victim, identified as Lance Shupe, 31, was driving a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle at the intersection, according to a release from the coroner, Dr. Michael Rein.

Shupe was pronounced deceased at the scene, Rein’s release stated. The Sept. 16 autopsy shows the cause of death as blunt force trauma, with toxicology results pending.

The autopsy was delayed by six days due to pathologist availability, according to the coroner’s office.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office had put out an alert that day, notifying drivers to avoid the intersection. The Spring Grove Police Department is investigating the crash.