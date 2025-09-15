Wonder Lake fire leaves home uninhabitable; firefighter evaluated for injury

Wonder Lake Fire Protection District has received a $36,140 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to be used to purchase Genesis Extrication Equipment. (Image provided by Wonder Lake Fire Protection District)

A home was left uninhabitable following a fire Sunday night, according to the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called at 11:23 p.m. to the 4600 block of East Wonder Lake Road, where arriving crews found fire and smoke coming from the 1½-story house’s roofline, according to a news release from Chief Matt Yegge.

Residents told responders that everyone had evacuated the house, and no people or pets were found in the subsequent search of the home, according to the release.

Neighboring fire departments also were called to aid at the scene and to staff the Wonder Lake stations. On scene, the fire was contained to the upstairs and attic levels, officials said.

One firefighter was evaluated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital, according to the release, adding that the fire’s is under investigation and no cause or damage estimate was available, other than the house not being inhabitable.

The Salvation Army provided aid at the scene, and the Red Cross is assisting the homeowners, according to the release.