For as little as $814, you can own an abandoned property in McHenry County – find out how

The McHenry County Treasurer’s Office is having a sealed bid real estate auction through Sept. 19.

The properties up for sale are ones that have been abandoned and are typically undeveloped parcels, McHenry County Treasurer Donna Kurtz said.

About 158 properties are up for auction this year, according to a news release, with a minimum bid required of $814.

The sealed bid auction is different from Tax Sale Day, which will take place later and allow people to purchase outstanding 2024 property taxes, Kurtz said.

Kurtz said it’s important potential buyers understand what they’re signing up for and encouraged people to do research and inspect the property before they buy.

People can drive up or walk in their bids to the treasurer’s office at 2100 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, or mail them to 2200 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, Kurtz said.

People can also place their bids online at iltaxsalebids.com, according to the release, but bids have to be in by the end of the day Sept. 19. The properties will be sold to the highest bidders.

“The sale of these lots should be a major benefit to both the Taxing Districts and the neighboring property owners. This sale will place the properties into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them,” according to the release. “The County, as Trustee, hopes that these new owners will both maintain the property and keep the real estate taxes paid. By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhood should improve, and the value of adjoining properties should increase.”

People can find bidder’s packets and sale catalogs at the treasurer’s office or online at iltaxsale.com. For more information, people can contact the tax agent at 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or visit iltaxsale.com. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release.