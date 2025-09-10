Wauconda cancels Latino Heritage Fest amid fears over ICE immigrant arrests

This year's Woodstock's Mexican Independence Day celebration, shown last year, was still on for Sunday, but others similar events have been canceled amid stepped-up ICE enforcement. (Michelle Meyer)

Wauconda has canceled its Latino Heritage Fest that had been planned for Saturday.

The Wauconda Police Department said on Facebook that village officials, Transfiguration Catholic Community and police decided to cancel the fest because of concerns relating to immigration and the current climate.

“We know how meaningful this event is for our community, and the choice was not made lightly by the committee. Our goal is always to ensure that everyone feels safe, respected, and welcome in Wauconda. We remain committed to honoring the diversity that makes our community strong, and we look forward to future opportunities to celebrate together,” the post said.

In Waukegan, the Fiesta Patrias parade is not taking place this month, U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider said on Facebook. Schneider said in a post he supported parade organizers’ decision “and share their disappointment that fear and intimidation have disrupted this celebration of culture, unity, and pride,” adding he stands with immigrant communities.

The Plano chamber also has canceled this year’s Hispanic Heritage Street Market and Taco Crawl, citing low vendor turnout.

The cancellations come as Homeland Security officials announced a new immigration operation in Chicago Monday and President Trump has vowed to send in the National Guard to address crime. His administration has reportedly been staging at Naval Station Great Lakes in Lake County.

Mexican Independence Day and other Mexican heritage celebrations have been planned throughout the Chicago area.

In Woodstock, chamber officials said Tuesday Sunday’s Mexican Independence Day festivities are proceeding as scheduled. Police will be on hand Sunday, which they usually are. The McHenry County Rapid Response team will also be on hand, chamber officials said. That is a non-law enforcement group made up of “concerned individuals committed to immigration justice and keeping our community members safe from cruel and inhumane immigration policies,” according to its Facebook page.