Letter: Bathroom at Crystal Lake Metra station should be open to public

I was at the Crystal Lake train station the other day. They have a small restaurant in the station. I went in to use the restroom facilities. The restrooms were locked. Access is blocked to the public unless you make a purchase at the restaurant.

Extensive work is being done at the station to reinvigorate the small park. I don’t understand how restrooms in a public building can be restricted to the public. If I am taking the Metra train, I expect to be able to use the restroom facilities there. Will the rebuilding of the park there include a restroom facility now that the ones in the station are blocked. You need a passcode for access to those bathrooms. This is not right.

John Falk

Lakewood