Grocery store set to take over former Island Foods space in Island Lake

Island Foods, a grocery store in Island Lake for over 50 years, closed in May 2023. (Aaron Dorman)

If Yolanda Lomeli learned anything from her mother, it was to never settle for less than she wanted for herself.

“I honor her by not settling for what you have,” said Lomeli, CEO of Lomeli’s International Supermarket.

That drive inspired her to found the family-operated grocery store 25 years ago in Round Lake, Lomeli said. It’s also led the family-operated company – including her, five siblings and assorted children – to open their second retail location. They are currently remodeling the former Island Foods on Route 176 in Island Lake and plan to open before Thanksgiving.

“I live three minutes from there. The store is in my neighborhood – in my backyard," Lomeli said.

Island Foods served the village on the McHenry and Lake county line for more than 50 years but closed when the owners retired in 2023.

The village has been working to refill the storefront since, Village President Richard McLaughlin said.

“It has been a long two years, with the obstacles that we have overcome and all of the participants to make it happen, and the residents with their patience,” McLaughlin said, adding that the new store “will be vital in Island Lake’s economic future.”

“We are excited. This is like another baby to me, and we want it to be the best. God has given us the opportunity, and it is great for the community,” Lomeli said.

There are other national and regional chain grocery stores in the area, but residents told her they wanted something smaller in their community.

“When I saw the owners were closing their doors, I saw the opportunity to expand,” she said.

Lomeli agreed with McLaughlin – the process of getting the storefront took about two years. Work is being done inside to bring the equipment up to modern standards, including an expansion of the kitchen, deli and meat areas, Lomeli said. They hope to announce a hiring event soon and said the village’s Facebook page is the best place to watch for updates.

The Lomeli name is known for fresh, international foods and family atmosphere, Lomeli said.

“You are going to have a butcher who will slice the meat for you. We will get to know you by name like I know my Round Lake customers by name,” she said.

Running an independent grocery store is a tough business, Lomeli said, “but we have gone through tougher times: the recession and COVID ups and downs.”

They are getting help from the village to pay for the needed renovations. Island Lake agreed to a sales tax rebate, giving $900,000 back in local sales tax for up to 10 years to offset the upfront costs, McLaughlin said.