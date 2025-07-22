Downtown Algonquin Wine Walk Saturday provides ‘sips in paradise’

Wine attendants Janet Carter and Jenny Drecoll stand with Makity Make owner Julie Callahan, right to promote the Downtown Algonquin Association's first wine walk in 2024. The event returns Saturday July 26. (Photo provided by Paul Kopetsky)

The second annual Summer Wine Walk fundraiser, hosted by the Downtown Algonquin Association, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 26, in downtown Algonquin along Main Street.

The theme “Sips in Paradise” encourages attendees to don their best tropical attire. Participants will receive a goodie bag, a souvenir wine glass and plenty of wine samples offered at more than 20 participating downtown Algonquin businesses.

The 21-and-older event starts at 12:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St. Stops include Cucina Bella, Makity Make, RiverBottom Ice Cream and Texan BBQ. Keep the party going at Port Edward Restaurant with raffles and contests until 5 p.m.

The event is happening during what would have been Algonquin’s Founders’ Day celebration, which was put on hiatus this year.

The Downtown Algonquin Association is a nonprofit that was created two years ago in hopes of reviving downtown after the village reconstructed Main Street as part of a $30 million downtown revitalization plan about six years ago. Last year’s Wine Walk was the first event the DAA put on.

Tickets are $50. Check out more information on the Downtown Algonquin Wine Walk and buy tickets here: Downtownalgonquin.com/events/summer-wine-walk-2025.