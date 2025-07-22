Downtown Algonquin Wine Walk Saturday provides ‘sips in paradise’

The second annual Summer Wine Walk fundraiser, hosted by the Downtown Algonquin Association, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 26, in downtown Algonquin along Main Street.
The theme “Sips in Paradise” encourages attendees to don their best tropical attire. Participants will receive a goodie bag, a souvenir wine glass and plenty of wine samples offered at more than 20 participating downtown Algonquin businesses.
The 21-and-older event starts at 12:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St. Stops include Cucina Bella, Makity Make, RiverBottom Ice Cream and Texan BBQ. Keep the party going at Port Edward Restaurant with raffles and contests until 5 p.m.
The event is happening during what would have been Algonquin’s Founders’ Day celebration, which was put on hiatus this year.
The Downtown Algonquin Association is a nonprofit that was created two years ago in hopes of reviving downtown after the village reconstructed Main Street as part of a $30 million downtown revitalization plan about six years ago. Last year’s Wine Walk was the first event the DAA put on.
Tickets are $50. Check out more information on the Downtown Algonquin Wine Walk and buy tickets here: Downtownalgonquin.com/events/summer-wine-walk-2025.