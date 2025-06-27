Marengo’s catcher Kylee Jensen keeps an eye on the action against North Boone in varsity softball action at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Meet the 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area Softball Team.

First team

Christine Chmiel, Marian Central

P–Christine Chmiel, Marian Central, jr.

Chmiel was one of three Hurricanes named to the All-Chicagoland Christian Conference team after a dominant junior campaign. Chmiel recorded a 2.25 ERA and struck out 236 over 118 innings. At the plate, she was one of the team’s top hitters with a .385 batting average. Chmiel was named to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State second team in Class 2A.

Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton (Photo provided by Richmond-Burton High School)

P–Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton, sr.

Holtz, the 2025 Kishwaukee River Conference Pitcher of the Year, ended her four-year varsity career as one of the top players in Rockets’ history. The Iowa State commit set the single-season record with 293 strikeouts and became the first in school history to surpass 900 career strikeouts. Holtz (15-7) recorded a 0.88 ERA and 0.71 WHIP. At the plate, she hit .402 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 23 runs scored and 21 RBIs. Holtz earned All-State first-team honors in Class 2A.

Gretchen Huber, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

P–Gretchen Huber, Huntley, sr.

Huber helped lead the Red Raiders to a runner-up finish in the Fox Valley Conference, going 18-10 with a 2.00 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. Huber struck out 173 and walked 52 in 161⅓ innings.

Reese Mosolino, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

P–Reese Mosolino, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Mosolino, the 2025 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year, led the Wolves to their best season ever with a third-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament. The Indiana commit finished 19-1 with a 0.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 190 strikeouts and 40 walks over 150⅔ innings. Mosolino was named to the Class 3A All-State first team.

Oli Victorine, Crystal Lake Central (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Central High School)

P–Oli Victorine, Crystal Lake Central, so.

Victorine backed up a fantastic freshman season with another great year as a sophomore. The Tigers ace went 11-4 in the circle with a 1.06 ERA, 183 strikeouts and 23 walks in 106 innings. At the plate she hit .323 with eight doubles, six home runs and 28 RBIs. She earned All-State first-team honors in Class 3A.

Kylee Jensen, Marengo (Photo provided by Marengo High School)

C–Kylee Jensen, Marengo, sr.

Jensen, who will play next year at Northwestern, was named the 2025 KRC Player of the Year after leading the Indians to a conference title for the third year in a row. Jensen hit .492 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 41 RBIs, 68 runs scored and 34 stolen bases. She earned All-State first-team honors in Class 2A.

Leona Eichholz, Harvard (Photo provided by Harvard High School)

Corner IF–Leona Eichholz, Harvard, fr.

Eichholz gave the Hornets another tough pitcher, joining sister Tallulah Eichholz, a Belmont commit. Leona made the most of her innings, recording a 1.39 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 80⅔ innings with 154 strikeouts and 15 walks. She hit .295 with eight homers, 20 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Eichholz earned All-State second-team honors in Class 3A.

Mia Robinson, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

Corner IF–Mia Robinson, Hampshire, jr.

Robinson was a very difficult out for the Whips and one of the area’s most dangerous run producers. Hampshire’s first baseman hit .464 with 20 doubles, eight home runs and 51 RBIs.

Ady Kiddy, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Middle IF–Ady Kiddy, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Kiddy, who will play next year at Illinois, was the Wolves’ offensive leader and also set the tone for the team. Kiddy led Prairie Ridge with a. 466 batting average, 17 doubles, six home runs, 39 RBIs, 46 runs and eight steals. She was an All-State first-team selection in Class 3A.

Bria Riebel, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

Middle IF–Bria Riebel, Hampshire, sr.

Riebel, a South Dakota State commit, wrapped up a fantastic four-year varsity career for the Whip-Purs. Hampshire’s top offensive weapon hit .618 in her final year with an area-high 76 hits, 27 doubles and 13 homers. Riebel was named to the All-State first team in Class 4A.

Ella Arana, Crystal Lake Central (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Central High School)

OF–Ella Arana, Crystal Lake Central, so.

Arana was a spark plug for the Tigers atop a deep and dangerous lineup, batting .505 with 18 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 29 RBIs, 39 runs and 14 stolen bases. Arana was an All-State third-team pick in Class 3A.

Tallulah Eichholz, Harvard (Photo provided by Harvard High School)

OF–Tallulah Eichholz, Harvard, sr.

Eichholz, who will play at Belmont, recorded a 2.37 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 65 innings with 134 strikeouts and 51 walks. At the plate, she hit .420 with four doubles, eight triples, four homers, 21 RBIs, 29 runs scored and 30 steals. Eichholz earned All-State first-team honors in Class 3A.

Kylie Carroll, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

OF–Kylie Carroll, Prairie Ridge, so.

Carroll had a breakthrough season for the Wolves and helped solidify the lineup as the team’s No. 3 hitter. Carroll hit .446 with nine doubles, three homers, three triples, 28 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Carroll earned All-State second-team honors in Class 3A.

Isabella Boskey, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

UTIL–Isabella Boskey, Huntley, sr.

Boskey, who will play at Illinois Wesleyan, was the Red Raiders’ top offensive threat, batting .474 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 33 RBIs and 29 runs. Boskey earned All-State second-team honors in Class 4A.

Second team

P–Tipper Axelson, Woodstock, so.

P–Jozsa Christiansen, Marengo, sr.

P–Megan Kuiper, Woodstock, fr.

P–Isabelle Reed, Burlington Central, jr.

P–Ellie White, Marengo, jr.

C–Rebbeca Lanz, Richmond-Burton, jr.

Corner IF–Lyla Ginczycki, Huntley, jr.

Corner IF–Lily Perocho, Crystal Lake Central, fr.

Middle IF–Gabby Christopher, Marengo, jr.

Middle IF–Aubrina Adamik, Huntley, jr.

OF–Addison Edlen, Hampshire, so.

OF–Aubrey Lonergan, Cary-Grove, sr.

OF–Danica McCarthy, McHenry. fr.

UTIL–Kendra Carroll, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Honorable mention

Paityn Ahlquist, Cary-Grove, fr., P-OF

Riley Barda, Crystal Lake South, fr., SS

Allie Botkin, Burlington Central, sr., CF

Emma Dallas, Prairie Ridge, jr., RF-2B-P

Addison DeSomer, Cary-Grove, jr., SS

Talia Di Silvio, Jacobs, so., SS

Olivia Fillipp, Jacobs, fr., OF

Parker Frey, Prairie Ridge, jr., 2B

Gabby Gieske, Marengo, sr., 2B

Holly Hoch, Jacobs, jr., 3B

Jordyn Jeffs, Dundee-Crown, jr., 1B

Melissa Johnson, Hampshire, sr., C

Madison Kunzer, Richmond-Burton, sr., P-CF

Vivianna Lara, Marian Central, fr., C-3B

Autumn Ledgerwood, Prairie Ridge, sr., OF

Makayla Malone, Crystal Lake Central, sr., OF-P

Bella Moore, Prairie Ridge, so., 3B

Sarah Nethaway, Johnsburg, jr., SS

Kylee Nicholson, Woodstock North, so., P

Makayla Nordahl, Woodstock North, jr., P-1B

Lyla Oeffling, McHenry, jr., OF

Kendal Rogers, McHenry, fr., 1B

Liv Shaw, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 3B

Mei Shirokawa, Burlington Central, so., SS

Sadie Svendsen, Huntley, sr., 2B

Joree Tibbs, Johnsburg, sr., P

Chloe Van Horn, Hampshire, sr., 3B

Adi Waliullah, Crystal Lake Central, so., 2B