Boys tennis: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

Prairie Ridge's Tim Jones (left) and Cole Palese celebrate a point during the Class 1A Boys Tennis State Meet in May 2025 in Palatine. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Meet the 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area Boys Tennis Team.

First team

Will Geske, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Will Geske, Huntley, jr.

Geske made his third straight trip to the Class 2A state tournament and finished 3-2. He took runner-up for the No. 1 singles title at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament. Geske placed third at the Cary-Grove Sectional.

Samuel Santa Ines, Jacobs (Photo provided by Samuel Santa Ines)

Samuel Santa Ines, Jacobs, fr.

Santa Ines burst onto the scene as a freshman and won the FVC Tournament No. 1 singles title, upsetting top-seeded Geske 6-2, 6-3 in the championship match. He took second at the Cary-Grove Sectional to qualify for his first state meet, where he went 3-2.

Aarav Shah, Dundee-Crown (Provided by Dundee-Crown High School)

Aarav Shah, Dundee-Crown, so.

Shah was seeded fourth at the FVC Tournament and ended up third behind Geske and Santa Ines. Shah defeated Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim 6-3, 6-4 in the third-place match. He was denied a trip to state with a loss to Santa Ines at the Cary-Grove Sectional.

Augie Nelson (left) and Jack Soto, Jacobs (Jon Betts)

Augie Nelson, sr., and Jack Soto, so., Jacobs

The Golden Eagles’ top doubles team took the top spot in the No. 1 doubles bracket at the FVC Tournament with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 come-from-behind win against top-seeded Tim Jones and Cole Palese of Prairie Ridge. Nelson and Soto, placed third at the Cary-Grove Sectional and went 3-2 at state. Jacobs won the FVC championship.

Cole Palese (left) and Tim Jones, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Cole Palese, sr., and Tim Jones, jr., Prairie Ridge

Jones and Palese took second at the FVC Tournament, falling to Jacobs’ Augie Nelson and Jack Soto, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 1 doubles title match. The Wolves’ duo won a sectional doubles title, leading their team to the Class 1A Prairie Ridge Sectional title and recorded the best local finish of anybody at state. Jones and Palese went 5-2 at the 1A state meet to take sixth as the Wolves finished second in the team standings.

Tanush Gulati (left) and Vivek Yandamuri, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Tanush Gulati, so., and Vivek Yandamuri, so., Huntley

The Red Raiders sophomores beat Crystal Lake Central’s Ryan Spencer and Audon Berg to place third in the No. 1 doubles bracket at the FVC Tournament and went on to qualify for the Class 2A state tournament with a fourth-place finish at the Cary-Grove Sectional. At state, Gulati and Yandamuri went 1-2.

Ryan Fulton (left) and Soham Kalra, Jacobs (Jon Betts)

Ryan Fulton, sr., and Soham Kalra, jr., Jacobs

Fulton and Kalra won the No. 2 doubles title at the FVC Tournament and came up a win short of advancing to the Class 2A state tournament. The Eagles’ pair fell to Huntley’s Gulati and Yandamuri 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in a competitive quarterfinal match at the Cary-Grove Sectional.

Second team

Tyler Batt, Johnsburg, jr.

Eryk Bucior, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Jacob Kim, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Audon Berg, sr., and Ryan Spencer, jr., Crystal Lake Central

Ryan Dixon, sr., and Lincoln Karlovsky, sr., Cary-Grove

Bayel Muktar, jr., and Nazar Muktar, fr., Crystal Lake South

Jack Widger, sr., and Evan Seegert, jr., Prairie Ridge

Honorable mention

Mason Bartmess, sr., and Eli Loeding, jr., Prairie Ridge

Zeke Boldman, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Eashan Cherukuri, jr., and Adam Stec, fr., Huntley

Rithwik Depala, Huntley, so.

Daryan Do, Jacobs, fr.

Alex Flores, sr., and Parker Mauck, jr., Woodstock North

Alek Jasovic, Marian Central, fr.

Jackson Karlovsky, Cary-Grove, sr.

Casey McKinney, sr., and Pranav Saravanan, jr., Dundee-Crown

Conor Naughton, sr., and Nate Muszynski, so., Crystal Lake Central

Brett Neuhart, sr., and Stewart Reuter, sr., Woodstock

Rudra Rathod, sr., and Ronnav Deshmukh, so., Jacobs

Mohsin Rizvi, McHenry, sr.

Rory Senese, Prairie Ridge, so.

Bryce Shechtman, Cary-Grove, sr.

Halen Young, jr., and Finnegan Karlovksy, so., Cary-Grove