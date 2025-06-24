Charge raised to attempted murder for Lake in the Hills man accused of strangling woman multiple times

A Lake in the Hills man initially charged in May with aggravated domestic battery now also faces an attempted murder charge.

Daniel Swiderski, 30, has been indicted on a Class X felony charge of attempted first-degree murder, according to McHenry County court records. He also faces allegations of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and interfering with the reporting of domestic battery, according to the indictment filed June 12.

A conviction of a more serious Class X felony can bring 30 years in prison.

During the early morning hours of May 27, Swiderski “detained [a woman] in a closet for over an hour preventing her from leaving,” a criminal complaint states. He is accused of punching and striking her face “multiple times with his fist and elbow.” He also allegedly ”wrapped his hands around [her] neck ... and squeezed his hands for approximately five seconds” impeding her breathing and strangled the woman “several times for multiple intervals for approximately one hour,” according to court records.

He was ordered to be held in McHenry County jail at an initial appearance May 27 before Judge Christopher Harmon. In an order to detain Swiderski, the judge referred to prosecutors’ allegations that officers who responded “attempted contact for over an hour before forcing entry, during such time the defendant engaged in domestic violence behavior constituting the height of dangerousness. That level of dangerousness cannot be mitigated by any condition or combination of conditions.”

Swiderski is due in court to be arraigned July 1.