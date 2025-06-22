‘Industrial condos’ proposed in Crystal Lake

A rendering shows one of the industrial condo buildings proposed to be built at 400 Millennial Drive, Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Developers are looking to create six industrial “condos” in Crystal Lake to house manufacturing businesses – space that local planning commissioners see as a potential incubator for new local businesses.

Architect Tony Sarillo and property owner Steve Theofanous propose six “light industrial condominium buildings” on three vacant lots at 400 Millennial Drive and 55 Terra Cotta Road. The developers are pitching them as places for contractors, offices, manufacturers and small warehousing businesses, according to city documents.

Theofanous also co-owns the Around the Clock diner in Crystal Lake with his brother.

A rendering of the conceptual six industrial condos at 400 Millennium Drive and 55 Terra Cotta Road in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Developers made a preliminary presentation to the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. Since the plans are only conceptual, no vote was taken and it is unknown when or whether the developers will return with an official proposal.

Commissioner Scott Smith said the idea is a “great use of the space,” and sees the project as a possible opportunity to create an incubator space for small and local businesses starting out.

“I would love to see this remain sort of an incubator-type use,” he said. “From my perspective, having more of that product available for a lot of different people to be able to come in, access it, try to develop something, trying to start something in Crystal Lake so they can move into a bigger space – to me that would be a home run.”

Sarillo said he owns a similar building near the intersection Pingree and Rakow roads that houses a woodworking shop, veterinary hospital and a language service business.

Units can be flexible in size, ranging from 1,800 to 2,500 square feet, and businesses can occupy more than one unit and knock down walls, Sarillo said.

The L-shaped property is about 7.2 acres, currently zoned manufacturing and office and is surrounded by property zoned for manufacturing, agriculture and residences. The current conceptual plan calls for a variation of a 50-foot landscaping buffer to the neighboring single-family homes.

Commissioner Jeff Greenman focused on protecting existing residents and asked for restrictions on the types of businesses that could be housed there, as well as on service hours, traffic patterns and lighting in order to lessen the effects on the neighboring homes.