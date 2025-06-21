2025 Northwest Herald Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Huntley’s Dominique Johnson

Huntley’s Dominique Johnson competes in the long jump during the Fox Valley Conference Meet in May 2025 in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Dominique Johnson jumps far.

The recent Huntley graduate travels, believe it or not, farther.

Before she heads east to continue her competitive track and field career and education at the University of Miami, Johnson traveled way east – to Italy, home of the Colosseum, the Pantheon and the pope.

The trip essentially took her breath away. Which she no doubt deserved after she took the breath away from fans who watched her perform in high school the past four springs.

Johnson capped her senior year with a “triple” in the triple jump. She won the Class 3A triple jump at the state meet for the third year in a row and did so in dramatic fashion, setting the state record (13.02 meters or 42 feet, 8.75 inches) in her only attempt during the finals in Charleston. She also won the long jump (5.86 meters or 19-2¾ feet).

Johnson, who broke the triple jump record held by Homewood-Flossmoor’s Jaimie Robinson (13.0175 meters in 2017), is the Northwest Herald Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row, as voted on by the sports staff.

When Johnson won the state triple jump as a sophomore, the Northwest Herald honor went to her sister, Alex, who shared it with Prairie Ridge’s Rylee Lydon. Alex Johnson (Arizona State) also earned the honor in 2022.

Dominique Johnson, who ran on Huntley’s state-winning 4x200-meter relay at state her junior year, recently answered questions from sports reporter Joe Aguilar about her vacation to Italy, her “superpower,” her dog Bolt and why she chose Miami.

Huntley’s Dominique Johnson competes in the triple jump at the Class 3A Huntley Sectional in May 2025 in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Why were you in Italy and for how long?

Johnson: I was in Italy for 10 days with my best friend, my cousin and our moms. It was our senior trip, and it was the best vacation of my life.

What is your “superpower” that allowed you to be a state champ three times in the triple jump, while also taking second in the event your freshman year?

Johnson: I believe that my “superpower” is my ability to stay relaxed and confident when triple jumping. At the state meet, I always tell myself that I’ve already done everything I could to win, so all I have to do is let it rip.

What do you remember about the first time you triple jumped and how old were you?

Johnson: The first time I triple jumped was in eighth grade, and I thought it was going to be a one-time thing. Long jump was always my thing, so I had zero expectations when triple jumping, then I did really good.

What other sport(s) are you good at and not good at?

Johnson: I think if I would’ve grown up playing volleyball I could be really good at it. A sport I’m bad at is tennis. My parents [Alvin and Yolanda, former Division I athletes] love to play tennis, and whenever me and my sister play with them they destroy us.

Who wins a foot race in your family: You, Alex, Mom, Dad or the family dog, Bolt (Chihuahua-terrior mix named after world champion sprinter Usain Bolt)?

Johnson: It definitely depends on how long the race is. If it’s a 400-meter race, I’m definitely winning, but if it’s a 100, my sister would unfortunately beat me. Bolt would be a close second in the 100-meter race.

What is your pre-meet routine, and how particular are you about it?

Johnson: I don’t really have a strict pre-meet routine. I usually just stretch while listening to my hype playlist and visualize my day.

Who was the first person you called or texted after you set the state record in the triple jump?

Johnson: After I set the triple jump state record, I had to go straight to running the [4x200 relay], so I didn’t really have time to text anyone. When I came back to my phone, I had messages from a bunch of people congratulating me, like my sister and [former teammate] K’Leigh Saenz.

What Huntley teammate is going to be the school’s next track and field star and why?

Johnson: Addison Busam and Abi McKoy are definitely going to be the next stars of Huntley. Addi could 100% win long jump at state next year and place in triple jump. Abi is so naturally talented, so once she starts working on triple jump more she can definitely place at state, too.

Are you more like your mom or your dad, and how so?

Johnson: I’m definitely more like my mom. We both are a little less outgoing than the rest of our family. We’re both pretty intelligent, we love math, and we think very logically.

How many scholarship offers did you have, and why did you choose Miami?

Johnson: I had four scholarship offers. I chose Miami because I loved the coach and I feel like he can make me into an elite athlete. They have great athletic facilities, and they treat their athletes incredibly. Also, the campus was so beautiful. I could see myself living there even if I wasn’t doing track.