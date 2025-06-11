Silesia Flavors breaks ground in Huntley on 130,000-square-feet building

Silesia Flavors is expanding to Huntley. (Rendering provided by Village of Huntley)

Silesia Flavors, a Germany-headquartered food flavoring company with U.S. operations in Hoffman Estates, expects to have a Huntley facility up and running next summer.

The facility, just up Interstate 90 from Hoffman Estates, will be over 130,000 square feet and will triple the company’s U.S. footprint, according to a news release from VentureOne Real Estate, the developer for the project.

Operations at the facility include developing and manufacturing sweet and savory flavors and offering “cutting-edge culinary research labs,” according to the release. It will also “integrate research, manufacturing and warehousing operations” and serve clients in the Americas, according to the release.

The company broke ground on the facility last week, having received village board support earlier this year for the plans to build in town.

The new building will be located at 12325 Jim Dhamer Drive in the Huntley corporate park near the Route 47 and Interstate 90 interchange.

Officials last fall, noting a surplus of office space in the Chicago market, moved to widen uses for the corporate park beyond traditional office spaces, paving the way for the Silesia construction.

Silesia President of the Americas Thomas Ginschel said in the release: “We’re excited to bring this new facility to the Village of Huntley and are grateful for the support of our partners and local leaders.”

The project carries a nearly $26 million price tag, but Huntley officials offered the company several incentives to come to town, including rebating the village share of property taxes for the first five years, a $25,000 moving grant and job creation grants.

A Silesia spokesperson said the facility would create 41 new jobs.