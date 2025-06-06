Crystal Lake Central co-op falls to Loyola in IHSA state semifinals

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Anna Star (27) breaks through the Loyola Academy defense during Thursday's state semifinals at Hinsdale Central in Hinsdale. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

HINSDALE – Addie Bechler, Anna Starr and their Crystal Lake Central co-op teammates couldn’t help but smile Thursday evening as they walked off the field and looked into the east stands of Hinsdale Central’s Dickinson Field.

The Tigers had just lost 13-6 to Loyola Academy in the IHSA state semifinals, but as Central players looked into the stands and saw a sea of fans dressed in neon orange t-shirts cheering them on, they remembered what they had accomplished this weekend.

[ Photos: Crystal Lake Central co-op vs, Loyola Academy at state semifinals ]

Central had qualified for its first-ever state finals and had the support of its community behind it.

“It’s nice to just look to the sidelines and see the huge sea of orange cheering for you,” junior Anna Starr said. “Even if there’s a bad play or anything, you just know that there’s so many people behind you and supporting you.”

Central (21-2) felt that support in a matchup the Tigers knew would be a tough test Thursday night. Loyola had won three of the last four state championships and won plenty titles before the IHSA sanctioned the sport in 2018. Central finally broke through to state after losing in supersectionals for three straight seasons.

The Tigers held their own in the first quarter. The Ramblers led 3-1 after the first quarter thanks to a couple saves on free shots by junior goalkeepers Anya Korczak and a goal from Starr.

GOAL: Anna Starr puts Crystal Lake Central co-op on the board with a goal off a free shot. Loyola leads 2-1 with 6:19 left 1Q. pic.twitter.com/QPpQ5OC9Jj — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) June 5, 2025

But Loyola opened the game up in the second quarter with its aggressive style. Offensively, the Ramblers won face-offs and swung the ball around well to score seven goals in the second quarter. Defensively, Loyola swarmed Central and never let Starr find her groove offensively.

“Obviously that circle that Loyola has is tough, difficult,” Central coach Joe Capalbo said. “So when they did win a lot of draws, it put a lot of pressure on our defense. I felt like we got a little exhausted there in the second quarter, which led to some lazy passes trying to transition the ball. Their ride is super fast, super quick. So when you win draws and you have a ride like they have, it makes things very difficult.”

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Addie Bechler (14) looks for an outlet pass during Thursday's state semifinals in Hinsdale. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Loyola led 13-2 after the third quarter, but Central still wanted to win at least one quarter. The Tigers came out aggressive offensively and started pressuring more than they had in the first three quarters.

Starr and Bechler each scored two goals in the fourth to help win the fourth quarter after the Tigers didn’t give up a goal. Starr led Central with a hat trick, Bechler had two goals, while senior Fiona Lemke added another.

Loyola senior Emily Couri led all scorers with five goals.

Central wanted to take its game against Loyola quarter-by-quarter. Although the first three didn’t go the way they wanted, the Tigers were proud of the way they responded at the end.

“We weren’t really focused on the scoreboard,” Starr said. “We’re just working on doing the best that we could, and we were happy to, but that ended up with us winning the fourth quarter. So it was great.”

Central will play either Hinsdale Central or New Trier for third place at 3 p.m. Saturday. Although the Tigers want to end their season with a win, they’re trying to learn as much as possible against some of the state’s perennial best.

“It’s nice to just look to the sidelines and see the huge sea of orange cheering for you. Even if there’s a bad play or anything, you just know that there’s so many people behind you and supporting you.” — Anna Starr, Crystal Lake Central co-op junior

Starr called Loyola the best team the Tigers have ever played. Bechler said Central could take some of the things they watch Loyola do Thursday and use it in the future.

But come Saturday, the Tigers have one thing on their minds.

“We’re hungry for third place,” Bechler said. “It’s awesome to be here at state, but I don’t like to lose. So third place would be a great accomplishment.”