Award recipient Dawn Bremer speaks during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized 11 women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Officials with the city of McHenry were working on plans for a mural and running into a brick wall with the project. Dorothy Wolf, the economic development coordinator for the city decided it was time to reach out for help, contacting Dawn Bremer, a local business owner, member of the city’s planning and zoning commission, school board member and philanthropist.

Bremer “is a is a go-to person. She is a phenomenal community organizer,” Wolf said.