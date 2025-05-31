Cary-Grove’s Abrams qualifies for finals in 2 events, Huntley’s Nitz clocks fastest 1,600 in Class 3A

Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams throws the discus during the Class 3A Huntley Sectional earlier this month. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams qualified in both the shot put and discus and will compete in the finals at the IHSA Class 3A Boys Track and Field State Meet preliminaries Friday at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field in Charleston.

Abram took fifth in the shot put with a throw of 17.60 meters (57 feet, 9 inches), while he also qualified in the discus with a throw of 52.35 meters (171-9), taking seventh.

Huntley’s Tommy Nitz had the area’s lone first-place finish Friday, winning the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:10.78, ahead of runner-up Carter Hayes of Palatine (4:12.86).

Jacobs’ Max Sudrzynski was seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 4:13.34 to also advance to Saturday’s finals, as did Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir (eighth place, 4:14.05).

Huntley’s Tommy Nitz races to the finish line to win the 1,600 meter run during the Class 3A Huntley Sectional earlier this month. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Jacobs’ Khristos Oludimu advanced to Saturday’s finals, jumping 1.93 meters (6-4) in the preliminaries.

Huntley’s 4x200 team of Zach Rysavy, Dominic Giuseffi, Jordan Oruche and Vinny Costa fell one spot short of qualifying with a time of 1:27.74, a season best. Whitney Young (1:27.68) took the ninth and final spot.

The Raiders’ 4x100 team of Giuseffi, Oruche, Noah Van De Voorde and Costa took 30th (43.23).

Huntley’s Zach Rysavy took 18th in the triple jump (13.29; 43-7.25) and 23rd in the long jump (6.24; 20-5.75). Costa finished 27th in the 100 in 10.91 seconds, and Andrew Raistrick was 33rd in the 1,600 (4:32.72).

Jacobs’ 4x100 relay team of Matt Scardina, Jackson Cook, Kiernan Nally and Khristos Oludimu took 20th with a time of 42.45 seconds, while the 4x800 relay of Jacob Kania, Isaac Pepin, Austin Stevenson and Isaac Cartwright was 31st (8:38.26).

The Golden Eagles’ 4x200 relay of Scardina, Jackson Cook, Nally and Cartwright placed 25th in 1:29.44.

Jacobs’ Prince Barnes was 32nd in the discus (44.90; 147-3).

Dundee-Crown’s 4x200 relay of Anthony Spain, Eddie Bailey, Gavin Fernstrom and Kyle Brents took 34th (1:30.77). The 4x100 relay of Spain, Terrion Spencer, Bailey and Oreoluwa Sobodu also took 34th (44.33).

Dundee-Crown’s Kyle Brents tied for 18th in the high jump (1.88; 6-2), one spot from advancing to the finals, and Leon Metcalf placed 17th in the triple jump with a leap of 13.30 meters (43-7.75).

Crystal Lake Central’s 4x800 relay of Amana Omale, Jackie Clark, Reed Mihelich and Jackson Hopkings placed 25th in 8:08.07.

Cary-Grove’s Jake Cody took 27th in the discus (46.59; 152-10).

Johnsburg’s Brett Centnarowicz competes in the shot put at the Kishwaukee River Conference Meet earlier this month. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Class 2A

Johnsburg’s Brett Centnarowicz finished second in the discus to qualify for the finals with a throw of 50.85 meters (166-10). Princeton’s Landen Hoffman recorded the longest at 52.39 meters (171-10). Centnarowicz took 26th in the shot put (13.99, 45-10.75).

Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Prechel earned a state finals berth in the 400 with a seventh-place time of 50.26 seconds.

Prairie Ridge’s 4x100 relay team of 4x100 relay of Alexander Trejo, Colin Witowski, Nick Flaugher and Logan Thennes placed 15th in 42.90 seconds, while the Wolves’ 4x800 relay of Thomas Henry, Steven Randles, Kye Gunter and Bodhi Lee was 19th (8:18.16).

The 4x400 relay of Prechel, Gunter, Witowski and Flaugher took 14th in 3:28.45.

Trejo took 22nd in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.61 seconds and 27th in the 300 hurdles (42.39).

Thennes was 34th in the long jump (5.96; 19-6.75).

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt will compete in the 1,600 finals after placing ninth with a season-best time of 4:24.51. His teammate Milo McLeer was four spots away from qualifying, placing 16th in 4:29.67.

Woodstock’s Ty Steponaitis took 22nd in the triple jump (12.60; 41-4.25), and Connor Calvin-Garcia tied for 22nd in the pole vault (3.70; 12-1.5).

Richmond-Burton’s Jayson Wold, Nick Kyes, Joe Kyes and Oscar Bonilla were one spot short of qualifying for the finals in the 4x400 in 3:25.93. The ninth-place team (Geneseo) finished in 3:25.85.

The Rockets’ 4x800 relay of Gavin McInnis, Oscar Bonilla, Forest Wells and Tristen Miller placed 24th (8:27.11).

Richmond-Burton’s Riley Shea placed 20th in the discus (42.89; 140-8).

Harvard’s Braden Wittum placed four spots outside of the top 12 in the shot put, taking 16th with a throw of 14.76 meters (48-5.25).

Woodstock North’s Braelan Creighton was one spot from qualifying for the finals in the pole vault, tying for 12th at 4.15 meters (13-7.25).

Woodstock North’s JR Fadahunsi placed 14th in the 400 in 50.93 seconds, and Adan Castaneda was 34th in the 200 (22.74).

Johnsburg’s Jared Lopez tied for 18th in the pole vault (3.85; 12-7.5), while teammate Kainoa Ancog tied for 22nd (3.70; 12-1.5).

Marengo’s 4x200 relay team of Damien Buol, Michael Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth and Jackson Heimsoth placed 15th in 1:31.20.

Jackson Heimsoth finished five spots out of a qualifying spot in the 200, placing 14th with a PR of 22.10 seconds.