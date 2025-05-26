McHenry man, 77, charged with firing ‘several rounds’ from gun to ‘scare’ woman

A 77-year-old McHenry man is accused of firing off a gun in front of two people Sunday evening in McHenry, according to authorities.

Raymond V. Kanarowski is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, which are Class X felonies; court records show he’s also charged with aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated assault, domestic battery and attempted aggravated use of a weapon.

According to the complaint filed in McHenry County court, Kanarowski fired a 9mm Glock handgun behind a woman and “fired off numerous rounds with the intent to scare” her.

The McHenry Police Department responded to a call at 8:20 p.m. Sunday to the 600 block of Silbury Court for a reported “domestic dispute during which a handgun was fired,” according to a McHenry Police Department news release. Officers arrived and determined Kanarowski was involved in a dispute with two people.

“During the dispute, Kanarowski displayed a handgun and fired several rounds,” McHenry Police Chief John Birk said in the release. “He was taken into custody at the scene without incident.”

No injuries were reported, according to the release.

Prosecutors have filed a petition to deny pretrial release for Kanarowski, according to court records.

The McHenry Police Department requests anyone with any additional information contacts the Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599. Anonymous information can be submitted by calling the McHenry Police Tip line at 815-363-2124. All calls made to the tip line are anonymous as Caller ID is not used, according to the release.