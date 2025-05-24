Woodstock man sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexual assault of child

A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting and abusing a child.

Jason Kupsik, 27, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, a Class X felony, for which he was sentenced to nine years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to an additional seven years in prison, according to a judgment order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis in McHenry County court.

He is required to serve both sentences consecutively, according to court documents and a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Woodstock police began investigating a report of the sexual assault of a child in November 2023 and determined that, between January and November of that year, Kupsik committed acts of sexual conduct, including penetration, against a girl who was younger than 13 at the time, according to the release.

Kupsik is required to serve 85% of the sentence on the assault charge and 50% of the sentence on the abuse charge, and the prison time will be followed by three years to life of mandatory supervised release. He will receive credit for 534 days spent in the county jail since his arrest, according to the judgment order.

He is required to register as a sex predator for life, court records and the McHenry County state’s attorneys office said.

“State’s Attorney Randi Freese commends the young child for having the courage to come forward to report this abuse and for the swift response by Detectives David Sharp and Matthew Prentice of the Woodstock Police Department to investigate,” according to the release. “Freese recognizes the Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County as well as the medical staff at Northwestern Medicine Hospital for their work on this case and their continued dedication to child victims.”

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Margaret O’Brien, according to the release.