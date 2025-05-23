2 McHenry housing proposals raise questions about rentals, density

McHenry city staff created a document showing how the McHenry Meadows and Clover Development would align, but noted they are just rough ideas and not final site plans. (Photo provided by the City of McHenry)

Drawings of two McHenry housing proposals provided to City Council members should not be considered as anything beyond conceptual, Community Development Director Ross Polerecky said.

“This is just a pretty picture,” Polerecky said, adding that the developers, AAN Ventures and Clover Communities, needed feedback on density and apartments versus townhomes – not details of the drawings.

“Are you comfortable with this kind of development on this site?” Polerecky asked council members.

The two proposals had a mixed reaction from the McHenry council, with some concerns raised on the number of rentals versus owner-occupied units.

The two developments are both proposed for the northeast corner of Bull Valley and Crystal Lake roads, according to city staff. The two companies are separate, Polerecky said, but are working together on stormwater and traffic issues.

AAN Ventures’ concept includes 100 townhome units across 20 buildings, and four, three-story apartment buildings with 96 units in total. The site would also include a dog park and pickleball courts.

Clover presented 125 two- and one-bedroom rental units, restricted to residents age 55 and older. The complex would include shared space and services for older adults, but no medical or nursing services.

“We are coordinating with the gentlemen you just spoke to for [water] detention and access to both sites,” said Russell Caplin, Clover’s development director.

According to the staff report, the site plans presented by both companies “is largely conceptual and will likely change in the future to accommodate roadway realignment, right-of-way dedication, and adjustments to accommodate detention facilities.”

Alderman Andy Glab, 2nd Ward, said he was concerned about the water detention as seen on the drawings, as well as about building materials, and he reiterated that he would not vote to approve additional apartments.

“We are building apartments and people from other communities are coming here to rent,” Glab said. “These other communities are building family-owned housing” he said, referring to Wonder Lake’s Stonewater development. “Wonder Lake ... what are they doing over there?”

That development, planned for for more than a decade, is part of why Wonder Lake was named the state’s fastest-growing community in 2024.

Alderwoman Chris Bassi, 4th Ward, who recently lost a bid for mayor, also said she could not support the proposed density for either project, or the timing for potential construction as it could conflict with Route 31 reconstruction. Alderwoman Bobbi Baehne, 1st Ward, also asked if the developers would consider two-story rather than three-story apartment buildings.

They would not, Dipak Patel of KMS Realty Inc., said.

Polerecky said it‘s been difficult to work out a development at the 35-acre site, as it is owned by five different entities and traffic control and stormwater have both been an issue.

“We call it the graveyard, because any developer who has come before ... has not been able to make it happen,” Polerecky said.

In public comment, real estate broker Jack Minero, of Crystal Lake‘s Stark Real Estate, noted it has not been easy to develop at the corner.

“It has been on the market for 10 years. Several developers have signed contracts ... and backed out because of hurdles and obstructions,” Minero said “These people are trying to make it work. Help them to to make this a reality.”

Other council members encouraged the developers to continue working on plans for the site.

“I love the project,” Alderwoman Sue Miller, 7th Ward, said of the Clover proposal. She also ran the meeting, as Mayor Wayne Jett was out of town.

In a recent project she worked on, a demographic breakdown of McHenry County indicated 30% of the county’s residents are 60 or older, and just 23% own their own home.

“For 55 and older, an all-inclusive situation like this is perfect for them and I am in favor of a product like this for our community. I would like to see the concept move forward,” Miller said.