3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Marengo

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District respond to a crash that injured three people May 18, 2025 in Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Three people were hospitalized after a T-bone-style crash Sunday evening in Marengo, officials reported.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:35 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Grant Highway and East Coral Road for a reported crash with injuries. First responders arrived to find a crash with “moderate damage” just south of the intersection involving a sedan and a pickup truck, Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Two adults in the sedan were transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries, Vucha said. Of the two adult men in the pickup truck, one was transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries, and the other declined medical treatment, according to the release.

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District respond to a crash that injured three people May 18, 2025 in Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Upon arrival, firefighters began extrication of a person in the sedan, which had “heavy passenger-side damage,” but the door detached without rescue tools, Vucha said. Two additional ambulances were requested due to the amount of people injured.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.