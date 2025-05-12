McHenry County authorities allege Fulton man had videos of children crying during sexual assaults

A former Crystal Lake man is accused of possessing and sharing images of children and toddlers “screaming and crying” as they were being sexually assaulted by adult males, according to McHenry County authorities.

Michael Johnson, 34, of Fulton, is charged with four counts of possessing and reproducing images of children younger than 13 being sexually assaulted, Class X felonies, as well as four additional counts of possessing images of children being sexually assaulted, Judge Cynthia Lamb said last week at Johnson’s initial appearance. She ordered Johnson to be detained in McHenry County jail pretrial.

Assistant McHenry County State’s Attorney Joseph Tarczon argued that Johnson is a “threat to the public, mainly children” and should not be released from the jail pretrial. Johnson had 330 files of “deplorable” images of children on a computer, some as young as 8, as well as toddlers, “screaming and crying” during sexual assaults, Tarczon said.

Johnson is alleged to have had conversations over the internet with another person saying he “mostly” likes children who are 11 or 12.

Tarczon also said Johnson identified himself as being in one of the videos with a child. However, Johnson’s attorney, Patrick Walsh, denied this, saying the state “was stretching serious allegations” asserting Johnson was in the videos. The only video found of Johnson was of him ingesting cocaine and performing a sexual act alone, Walsh said.

The prosecutor said Johnson has past convictions and a history of drug abuse. Walsh said the convictions were from years ago and Johnson has been sober almost a year. The allegations he is charged with occurred Aug. 25, 2024, in Crystal Lake during the time he was using narcotics, Walsh said.

Johnson has medical issues for which he sees a doctor and gets support from family. If released with conditions he would not be a risk to harm anyone, Walsh said.

But the prosecutor reiterated what was seen in the videos and comments Johnson made, and said Johnson “has no remorse” and “is not ashamed of this.” By his comments, the videos of rapes and molestations are “celebrated” by Johnson, Tarczon said.