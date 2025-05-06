Alleged ‘habitual criminal’ detained in McHenry County jail

A man who was on pretrial release from McHenry County jail, but who then was charged in two separate cases of illegally possessing cocaine and a stolen pistol, is now detained.

Cedric Hammond, 40, of Belvidere is charged with manufacturing and delivering and possessing 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony, according to a recent complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

According to a separate complaint, Hammond was charged with being an armed habitual criminal who unlawfully possessed a stolen Glock 43 pistol; he was also charged with possessing, manufacturing and delivery of 100 to 400 grams of cocaine, Class X felonies. He also is charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm in connection with the the Glock, according to the criminal complaint.

At the time of his arrest in late April, Hammond was out of jail on pretrial release in a September case, court records show. In September, he was charged with obstruction and aggravated battery of a police officer, as well as unlawful possession of cocaine and marijuana, documents in that case show.

On Sept. 12, police said Hammond swallowed a baggie of crack cocaine as they tried to search him after seeing him drive away from a hotel in Woodstock known as a place where people use and sell narcotics, according to information presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Stephan Gregorowicz at Hammond’s detention hearing. Authorities said they found baggies of crack cocaine hidden in his pants along with $1,713 in his front pocket.

However, the charges were not detainable, and Hammond was released with conditions on Sept. 13. But he was picked up on a warrant by Illinois Department of Corrections, according to letters he wrote that were filed in court. It is unclear why IDOC took him into custody.

Judge Michael Feetterer said that based on Hammond’s criminal history, he is a danger to the community and detained him. Hammond, being represented by the public defender’s office, is due in court May 14.