Missing teen reported by McHenry County Sheriff

McHenry County authorities announced on May 1, 2025 that they're looking for Julissa G. Flores, 16, pictured. (Photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it’s “actively investigation the disappearance” of 16-year-old Julissa G. Flores.

Authorities said she was last scene She was last seen around noon Tuesday near 2449 W. Lawrence Ave. in Chicago, which is in the Ravenswood neighborhood area on the North Side.

She was described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and about 145 pounds with long brown hair, brown eyes, a nose piercing and lip ring. She was last seen wearing gray joggers and a sweatshirt was carrying a gray backpack.

The notice didn’t specify the teen’s connection to McHenry County, but officials said the public’s help “in ensuring Julissa’s safe return is greatly appreciated.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 815-338-2144 or any other law-enforcement agency.