Limited spots available for Princess Fest at Crystal Lake Park District

All local princesses aged 3 to 10 years are invited to a gathering for Crystal Lake Park District’s second annual Once Upon A Time Princess Fest from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at Grand Oaks, 1401 W. Route 176 in Crystal Lake.

Join in for a day of sweet treats, crafts, music and picture time with Snow White, Elsa and Rapunzel.

Registration is available at crystallakeparks.org and in person at the Crystal Lake Park District Administrative Office, 1 E. Crystal Lake Ave., for $25 per child for residents and $35 for nonresidents.

For more information, contact Emma Koenig at ekoenig@crystallakeparks.org.