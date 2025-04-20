3 hurt in UTV crash near Cary Saturday

Three people were injured when a UTV rolled over Saturday, April 19, 2025 near Cary. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

Three people were hurt in a UTV crash near Cary Saturday afternoon.

The Cary Fire Protection District was called out to the 7100 block of South Rawson Bridge Road at 2:32 p.m. Saturday for a reported four-wheeler crash, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Emergency crews arrived within minutes and found a man pinned underneath an overturned Utility Task Vehicle at the back of the property, Vucha said. Firefighters quickly extricated the man and began assessing him and two minors who were on the vehicle when it rolled over.

Three people were injured when a UTV rolled over Saturday, April 19, 2025 near Cary. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

All three were taken by ambulance to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital outside Barrington with minor injuries.

“We are thankful that the outcome of this crash resulted in non-life-threatening injuries,” Cary Fire Chief Brad Delatorre said in the release. “As the weather continues to warm, we remind residents to use extra caution when operating off-road vehicles and watercraft. These activities can quickly turn dangerous, even in familiar surroundings.”

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.