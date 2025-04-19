Letter: Civics lesson for newly elected officials

How was this country founded? In revolution.

Against what? Against the abuse of power by the government.

Why did the founding fathers write the Constitution? To protect us from our own government. That’s a key point: from our own government!

What was their primary mechanism? A system of checks and balances.

Does this apply to local governments? Yes. In local governments, the executive branch is the staff, which invariably wants bigger government. The board’s job is to be a check on the bureaucracy.

So what should a board member do? Watch out for the taxpayers by making sure the government provides all the services and only those services it should provide, at the proper level, and for the lowest possible cost. Trustees should be a check on the bureaucracy – skeptics, not cheerleaders.

Is this what happens? Almost never. First, people run for the park board because they love parks. People run for the school board because they love schools.

Second, the bureaucracy’s most important job is to co-opt the board by buttering up the members, and controlling the agenda, including only providing information that supports their plans. Board members quickly come to identify with “their” government and defend of it against “complainers”, such as taxpayers.

So, new board members, be aware of your job and be aware of the temptations!

Steve Willson

Huntley