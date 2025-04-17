Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Marengo senior Kylee Jensen

Marengo's Kylee Jensen reacts to a scoreless inning after Jozsa Christiansen pitched out of a jam against Antioch in March 2025 in Marengo. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Name: Kylee Jensen

School: Marengo

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Jensen, a senior catcher, helped the Indians to a 5-0 week, going 13 for 19 (.684 batting average) with seven RBIs, 11 runs scored and seven extra-base hits, including two homers. The Northwestern commit has moved up to the leadoff spot this year for the two-time defending Kishwaukee River Conference champions.

For her performance, Jensen was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. McHenry baseball’s Carver Cohn, Woodstock’s baseball Noah Rodriguez and Huntley girls lacrosse’s Leah Holmberg also were nominated.

Jensen answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Kylee Jensen, Marengo (Photo provided by Marengo High School)

What has been the key to your team’s fast start?

Jensen: The keys to the team’s rapid success is the chemistry we have together. We all are very close to one another and come together and play like a family. Every day we get together and have fun which allows us to perform better on the field.

Does your approach change batting leadoff?

Jensen: My approach definitely has changed becoming the lead-off hitter this year. Past years, I would always come up to bat with runners on base and would have to move them. Now this year I have to start the rally and get on base for our other great hitters.

Who is your favorite athlete?

Jensen: My favorite athlete is for sure my brother (Jayden) who is playing college hockey right now. He is a great mentor and has taught me many things growing up on how to be successful.

What is your dream job?

Jensen: A dream job for me is becoming a lawyer. I have always wanted to become an attorney.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

Jensen: If I won a million dollars, I would probably give some to my elementary and high schools, some charities. I would invest some but also definitely give some back to my parents because they have allowed me to follow my dreams in softball.

What is one of your biggest pet peeves?

Jensen: One of my biggest pet peeves is probably when people are running late. My dad always pushes me to be prepared and arrive early. It drives me crazy when people are late.

What is a sport you are bad at?

Jensen: One sport I believe I am bad at is water polo. I don’t think I would be able to stay afloat the entire time and definitely would struggle.

What is your best sports fashion tip?

Jensen: My best sports fashion tip is nobody truly cares what you are wearing. As long as you feel confident in yourself, that’s all that matters.

If you could have a sandwich named after you, what would be on it and what would you call it?

Jensen: I guess my sandwich would be peanut butter, jelly and cheese. I love cheese, and I eat a peanut butter and jelly before every game, so why not combine them? It’s kind of weird, but I don’t know a name. ... Maybe the Kylee Special?

What is something most people wouldn’t know about you?

Jensen: I do not have any hidden talents. I can juggle. An interesting fact is I’m kind of a nerd and like to study and excel in school.