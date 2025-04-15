Huntley District 158 Education Foundation names new executive director

The Huntley Community School District 158 Education Foundation has announced Amber Pfaff as its new executive director (Photo provided by Huntley Community School District 158)

The Huntley Community School District 158 Education Foundation has announced Amber Pfaff as its new executive director. Pfaff started her new role with the foundation in January, replacing former executive director Angela Kossaris.

Pfaff attended elementary and middle school in District 158 and has three children, two of whom are current D158 students. She specializes in social media management, graphic design and event planning.

“Thanks to Angela’s hard work and dedication, we’ve seen significant growth in our fundraising and attendance at events over the past six years,” said Huntley 158 Education Foundation Board President Rich Bobby. “We now look forward to the positive impact Amber will have in helping us continue to advance our mission and goals that enhance the educational experience for Huntley 158 students, staff and families.”

Bobby has tendered his resignation from the foundation board, as he is a presumptive winner of a school board seat in District 158. He was among the top vote-getters for four open four-year seats on that board, though the results remain unofficial until they are canvassed in coming days.

The District 158 education foundation has operated since 2003 with a “mission is to advance Huntley 158 student and staff excellence to achieve their highest potential. Through fundraising and donations, the foundation provides teacher grants and student scholarships to support innovative and impactful initiatives that go beyond the traditional curriculum,” the news release said.

The foundation hosts the annual Huntley Hootenanny 5K Glow Walk/Run in the fall – this year the event is planned for Sept. 6 – and the Huntley 158 educator and staff recognition banquet in the spring.