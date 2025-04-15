Cary-Grove baseball, softball roll to big wins: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Cary-Grove 14, Crystal Lake Central 1 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Dylan Dumele went the distance striking out six, and the Trojans offense erupted for 11 hits in a rout of the Tigers in a Fox Valley Conference contest. Brock Iverson homered and drove in three runs. Keenan Krysh and Francis Panko also drove in three for C-G (6-5, 3-1). Nolan Hollander had an RBI for Central (7-7-1, 1-3).

Burlington Central 9, Dundee-Crown 2: At Burlington, Thomas Koertgen doubled, homered and drove in three as the Rockets took down the Chargers in the FVC. Wagner Viebrock and Jake Johnson drove in a pair for Central (7-4, 1-3). Brady Benton drove in both runs for D-C (7-5, 1-3).

Jacobs 2, Hampshire 1: At Algonquin, Andrew Deegan smacked a two-run homer in the first inning, and that was all the Golden Eagles needed to take the FVC battle from the Whip-Purs. Braden Behrens went the distance, allowing just five hits while fanning seven for Jacobs (5-6, 1-3). Calen Schneider struck out 10 for Hampshire (14-2, 1-2).

McHenry 9, Huntley 4: At McHenry, Donovan Christman, Jeffry Schwab and Nathan Neidhardt had a pair of RBIs each as the Warriors (10-1-1, 3-0) stayed perfect in the FVC. Sean Dabe had a pair of RBIs for Huntley (7-5, 2-2).

Sandwich 9, Harvard 6: At Sandwich, Logan Nulle and Eltan Powles had three hits each as the Hornets dropped their Kishwaukee River Conference contest after the host Indians plated three in the last of the sixth. Diego Escobar and Ryan Bennett had two RBIs each for Harvard (4-10, 0-5).

Johnsburg 6, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, Evan Pohl struck out 18 of the 26 batters he faced to lead the Skyhawks to the win in the KRC. Jack Nelson homered and drove in a pair for Johnsburg (12-2, 5-0). Tristan Schaffter had an RBI for North (5-5, 3-2).

Marengo 19, Larkin 1 (4 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians made the most of their 19 hits, matching it with 19 runs in their nonconference win. Robert Heuser clubbed a grand slam, and Drew Litchfield doubled twice and drove in three for Marengo (10-4).

Marian Central 8, Bishop McNamara 2: At Woodstock, Adam Wrzos went the distance and struck out seven for the Hurricanes in the Chicagoland Christian Conference contest. TJ Cutrona and Owen Neuzil drove in a pair of runs for Marian (5-9, 3-0).

Alden-Hebron 23, Faith Christian 9 (6 inn.): At Williams Bay, Wisconsin, Christian Nunez and Ulysses Johnson had three hits each as the Giants cruised to the win. Nunez, Adam Chavera and Johnny Misiek had three RBIs each for A-H (4-5).

Softball

Cary-Grove 15, Jacobs 10: At Algonquin, a six-run top of the seventh lifted the Trojans to the win in the FVC. Addison DeSomer doubled, homered and drove in five runs to lead the offense for C-G (2-6, 1-3). Paityn Ahlquist and Holly Streit had four hits each for the Trojans. Talia DiSilvio drove in three, and Audrey Wetzel homered for Jacobs (7-5, 0-3).

Crystal Lake Central 7, Burlington Central 1: At Crystal Lake, a five-run sixth inning helped the Tigers stay unbeaten. Ella Arana tripled and drove in a pair, and Oli Victorine struck out 11 for Crystal Lake Central (8-0, 4-0). Isabelle Reed fanned 11 for Burlington Central (5-9, 3-1).

Hampshire 25, Crystal Lake South 4 (4 inn.): At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs recorded a 13-run first inning en route to a FVC win. Alice Sondergaard homered and drove in four to lead the offense for Hampshire (8-2, 3-0). Julissa Akins homered as part of a four-hit day and drove in six for the Whip-Purs. Alli Lieflander and Riley Barda homered for South (0-6, 0-5).

McHenry 13, Dundee-Crown 7: At McHenry, Chloe Clark had three hits and drove in three to lead the Warriors over the Chargers. Danica McCarthy also drove in three, and Elyse Fullington and Kendal Rogers drove in two each for McHenry (4-6, 2-2). Abigail Hsu had three RBIs for D-C (4-6, 1-3).

Harvard 8, Sandwich 6: At Sandwich, a three-run top of the seventh was just enough for the Hornets to earn the win in the KRC. Leona Eichholz tripled twice to lead the attack, and Tallulah Eichholz struck out 18 for Harvard (4-4, 2-1).

Woodstock North 13, Johnsburg 3 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Kylee Nicholson doubled twice and drove in five, also striking out seven to lead the Thunder over the Skyhawks in the KRC. Aly Jordan had a double and drove in four for North (3-5, 1-2).

Marengo 13, Plano 1 (5 inn.): At Marengo, five runs in each of the first two innings were all the Indians needed as they cruised past the Reapers in the KRC. Jozsa Christiansen tripled, homered and drove in four to lead Marengo (12-4, 3-0).

Richmond-Burton 6, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Hailey Holtz dominated in the circle again, striking out 17 of the 26 batters she faced in a Rockets’ KRC win. Rebecca Lanz drove in a pair of runs for R-B (10-4-1, 2-1)

Marian Central 2, St. Edward 1: At Woodstock, Kaitlyn Kowalsky’s RBI single in the last of the seventh lifted the Hurricanes to the win over the Green Wave. Christine Chmiel struck out nine for Marian (5-6, 3-0).

Boys track and field

Jacobs 88, Hampshire 44, Dundee-Crown 40: At Carpentersville, senior Matt Scardina won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Prince Barnes took the shot put and discus, and Carson Goehring won the 110 and 300 hurdles to lead the Golden Eagles to the win. Ryan Schmidt and Kyle Brents won events for Dundee-Crown, and Jack Sheets and Joshua Maya did the same for Hampshire.

Girls track and field

Burlington Central 124, Prairie Ridge 88.5, Crystal Lake Central 31, Dundee-Crown 28.5: At Crystal Lake, Central won six events led by a pair of wins from LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan. Katie Jewell won the 100 and 200 for Prairie Ridge, and Delilah Kissane won the 800 and Clara Meier the discus for D-C. Ryleigh Mazzacano won the high jump for Crystal Lake Central.

Huntley 82.5, Jacobs 60.5, Cary-Grove 21: At Algonquin, the Red Raiders captured seven events, led by a pair of wins from Dominique Johnson. Olivia Parker and Maggie Jablonski won events for C-G, and Jackie Then and Carly Uehlein won events for Jacobs.

Hampshire 94, McHenry 56, Crystal Lake South 33: At McHenry, Alyssa Garcia won a pair of events to lead the Whip-Purs to the win. Olvia Pinta and Laynie Ripley were among the winners for South. Emma Blanken won a pair of events for McHenry.

Girls soccer

Woodstock North 2, Rockford Guilford 1: At Woodstock, the Thunder improved to 2-3 with the win over the Vikings.

Woodstock 4, Glenbard North 2: At Woodstock, three first-half goals lifted the Blue Streaks over the Panthers as part of the Body Armour Series. Woodstock improved to 5-3 overall.

Harvard 9, Rockford East 0: At Rockford, Julie Silva scored six times, five in the first half, to lead the Hornets to the nonconference win.

Boys tennis

Woodstock 4, Marengo 1: At Woodstock, Juan Avila and Hayden Rogers swept the singles matches as the Blue Streaks took the meet from the Indians. Zane Markus and Derek Guadiana won at No. 2 doubles for Marengo.

Woodstock North 5, Johnsburg 1: At Woodstock, Brody Case and Braden Olson won singles matches, and the Thunder swept doubles in a KRC dual. Tyler Batt won at No. 1 singles in straight sets for Johnsburg.

Cary-Grove 6, Lake Zurich 1: At Cary, Bryce Schechtman and Ryan Dixon cruised at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, to lead the Trojans over the Bears in a nonconference contest. Lincoln and Jackson Karlovsky led the sweep at doubles for C-G.

Crystal Lake Central 7, Grant 0: At Fox Lake, the Tigers cruised past the Bulldogs in a nonconference match. All seven matches were won in straight sets by Central.

Boys lacrosse

Cary-Grove 9, Lakes 8: At Lake Villa, the Trojans won their third in a row with the victory over the Eagles to improve to 4-2 on the season.