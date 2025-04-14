Controlled burn Monday morning in McHenry

The McHenry Parks and Recreation Department alerted residents Monday that it is performing a controlled burn with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Work was set to start at 10 a.m. Monday at Wheeler Fen, near Green Street and Charles J. Miller Road on the southeast side of McHenry. The 32-acre site is owned by the city and includes walking paths.

According to the INDR website "Wheeler Fen Land and Water Reserve consists of graminoid fen and sedge meadow wetlands adjacent to old fields" and is threatened by invasive species.