2nd man pleads guilty in connection to $400K of cocaine, fentanyl found in duffle bag at McHenry motel

Two men have now pleaded guilty after being caught last year with a duffle bag filled with more than $400,000 of cocaine and fentanyl in the parking lot of a Super 8 Motel in McHenry.

Enrique Navar-Favela, 27, of Stone Park entered into a negotiated plea of guilty Friday to one count of unlawful possession of more than 200 grams of fentanyl, a Class 1 felony. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to the judgment order in the McHenry County court.

Navar-Favela is required to serve half his prison term, followed by one year mandatory supervised release, according to the order.

His plea came two days after a second man arrested and charged along with Navar-Favela, Cristian Chavez-Salgado, 27, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of more than 900 grams of cocaine in the case. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, records show. He also is required to serve half his prison time and then one year mandatory supervised release.

The pair were arrested July 2, after the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force learned of a planned drug transaction, according to a news release sent Friday from the McHenry County Sate’s Attorneys Office.

Cristian Chavez-Salgado (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

“Chavez-Salgado and Navar-Favela arrived at the McHenry Super 8 that afternoon. Chavez-Salgado was the driver of their vehicle. The men exited the vehicle and walked toward the motel. Chavez-Salgado was carrying a duffel bag containing 17 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of over $400,000. Both men were intercepted in the parking lot by law enforcement,” according to the release.

McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi Freese in the news release congratulated the sheriff’s narcotics task force “on this successful operation and for their continued tireless efforts to keep dangerous drugs off our streets and ensure that those who wish to profit off the illicit drug trade are held accountable.”

Both men will receive credit for days served in McHenry County jail since their arrests, plus any days served until taken into custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Each was ordered to pay more than $22,000 in fines and fees. In exchange for their guilty pleas, more serious Class X felony charges of manufacturing and delivering cocaine and fentanyl were dismissed, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Christopher Harmon.