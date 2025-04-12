Lake in the Hills man accused of lewd act with dog and sharing images of child sex abuse

Kevin A. Rodriguez of Lake in the Hills (Photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A Lake in the Hills man has been charged with disseminating photographs of child sex abuse and engaging in a lewd act with a dog.

Kevin A. Rodriguez, 25, is charged with two counts disseminating images of child sex abuse and one count of sexual contact with an animal, according to the criminal complaint in the McHenry County court. Rodriguez made an initial hearing Friday afternoon and was released from county jail pretrial, records show.

Police allege that on Oct. 2 and Dec. 23, Rodriguez disseminated photographs of children he knew or should have known were younger than 13 years engaged in sexual conduct, the complaint said.

Police also allege that at on Feb. 1, Rodriguez engaged in sexual conduct with a dog, the complaint said.

Rodriguez is due in court. His attorney declined to comment.