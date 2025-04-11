Crystal Lake Central looks like old self in 4-0 win over Kaneland

Crystal Lake Central's Skyler Ferrero battles with Kaneland's Zoe Gannon for control of the ball during a match on Thursday at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

CRYSTAL LAKE – Addison Schaffer smiled as she jogged on Crystal Lake Central’s soccer field and her Tigers teammates ran up to hug her Thursday afternoon.

Schaffer had just finally broken through and scored Central’s opening goal in a 4-0 win over Kaneland. But for the first time this season, Schaffer felt like the Tigers played like the Central teams she had been a part of her first two seasons.

The Tigers looked like the program that reached the state finals twice and won the Class 2A state championship last year.

“It’s looking way more like our team we had last year,” said Schaffer, a junior. “But obviously this is a new team, so we’re not going to be exactly like our old team, but we’re creating a new legacy.”

Starting a new legacy was always going to be a tall task for this year’s group. Central (4-1-1) graduated most of its starting lineup from last year’s championship squad due to graduation. The Tigers also had to replace their coach after Sarah Fack stepped down from the position.

But on Tuesday, Central looked like the same old program that dominated the Fox Valley Conference for five seasons. The Tigers came out aggressive offensively and created strong scoring chances for much of the match half.

Schaffer broke through when she made a run toward the net and made a move with the ball to get past the Knights senior goalkeeper Natalie Myers. She gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead with 6:50 left in the first half.

“I think it was really huge,” Schaffer said of the goal. “It boosted all our confidence again, because we weren’t getting through. We had a few shots, but then that goal kind of fueled us to get all those other shots going forward.”

Central added to its lead a minute later when senior Jenice Hernandez scored her first career goal. She added another in the second half and freshman Avery Watson scored late to secure the win. Central ended the match with 14 shots on goal.

“The first games were, we were just trying to learn each other, new steps, new people,” Hernandez said. “This game felt like we really connected.”

Kaneland's Corinne Faivre tries to knock Crystal Lake Central's Jenice Hernandez away as they chase down the ball during their match on Thursday at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Central coach Leah Rutkowski said Thursday was the first time her team put some of the pieces together. Rutkowski arranged a tough schedule to start the season against St. Charles North, Lake Forest, Wauconda, Maine South and Belvidere North, so the new players quickly learned the physicality and speed of the varsity game.

Six matches in, the new-look roster has proven it can keep up the program’s success.

“It hasn’t been tough to get the girls to buy in and accept the culture that we’ve had over the past few years,” Rutkowski said. “They’re ready to play their competitors. They want to win.”

While Thursday’s win was reassuring for Central, it was eye-opening for Kaneland (5-1). The Knights had outscored their opponents 22-2 in their first five matches but put up four shots on goal Thursday.

Kaneland coach Scott Parillo said the Knights finally got a good idea of what kind of team they are and what they need to improve if they want to contend for another conference title.

“Sometimes you need these kinds of games to kind of wake you up a little bit,” Parillo said. “OK, you know what we’re not doing, what we’re supposed to be doing even though the scores of our games are masking those things. You need games like this every once in a while to kind of smack you in the face a little bit.”

Both the Knights and Tigers will quickly turn their attention to opening conference play in the next week. Kaneland will open Interstate 8 play against Sycamore on Monday while Central will open FVC action against undefeated Huntley.

The Tigers know the Red Raiders will come in motivated after tying with Naperville North on Wednesday. But Central will try to show that nothing has changed for the program that’s won five straight FVC crowns.

“We’re pretty hyped,” Schaffer said. “First [FVC] game ever for a ton of freshmen and we’re looking for that [win]. I know they’re really confident since we’ve lost a ton of people, but I think we got it in us to have a good game.”