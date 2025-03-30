Letter: Ald. Vic Santi backs Bobbi Baehne as successor on McHenry City Council

To the editor:

I’m supporting Bobbi Baehne in the April 1st consolidated elections for alderperson Ward One in the City of McHenry. Her passion, local business knowledge and previous experience as an alderperson place her in a great position to represent Ward One.

I’ve been in my role for 20 years as Ward 1 alderman. I previously worked with Bobbi and admire her independent approach to issues with the City of McHenry.

As a local business owner and longtime resident of McHenry, she understands the city’s needs as it moves forward, while respecting its history and unique characteristics.

Vote for Bobbi, April 1st….

Vic Santi

Alderman, Ward 1, McHenry City Council