Final bow: Woodstock Opera House director steps down after 27 years, says venue ‘poised’ for ‘great things’

Woodstock Opera House Director Daniel Campbell talks about then-upcoming renovations to theater in May 2024. Campbell's last day at the performing arts venue was Friday. (Gregory Shaver)

After almost three decades, Woodstock Opera House Director Daniel Campbell is stepping down from his position.

Campbell, whose final day was Friday, began full time at the city-owned performing arts venue in 1998, although he did some part-time work before then. He has managed the box office and worked in IT, marketing and budgeting, among other areas, at the Opera House. He said he’s picked up a lot of skills and has many doors open to him.

“I had plenty to keep me busy” over the decades, Campbell said.

During his time at the iconic Opera House, the adjacent Stage Left Cafe has been transformed from a reception hall to a performance and events venue. Campbell’s tenure also included getting the venue through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last summer, the Opera House closed for several months for renovations, largely funded by a state grant with some funding from the city. While the building was back up and running in the fall, work continues on adding a third floor to the south annex.

The Woodstock Opera House, which famously was featured in the 1993 film "Groundhog Day," is shown in 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner, who is up for reelection Tuesday in an uncontested race, recognized Campbell and thanked him at a recent City Council meeting. Turner said Campbell has “been an integral part of the city and has served the city with great intensity and with great passion.”

Campbell said everything he did at the Opera House was “through the lens of artistic achievement” and thanked the City Council and administration for their support.

“I leave with mixed feelings, as one always does when you make transitions in life,” adding he was really happy with where the Opera House has arrived.

He plans to take a brief hiatus before exploring what’s out there, but his next stop will be “definitely in the arts,” something arts-related or arts-adjacent. Campbell said that’s where his passion lies.

“I leave at a time where the Opera House is poised to accomplish some really great, great things going forward, and I’m happy that I got to be a part of that,” Campbell said last week.