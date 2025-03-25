SCORE Fox Valley wins central region and Illinois district Chapter of the Year

The Fox Valley chapter of the business mentoring organization SCORE has received the SCORE Central Region and Illinois District 2025 Chapter of the Year Award for outstanding performance serving businesses in Illinois. (Image provided by SCORE Fox Valley)

SCORE Fox Valley Chapter has received the SCORE Central Region and Illinois District 2025 Chapter of the Year Award for outstanding performance serving businesses in Illinois. SCORE’s Central Region covers eight Midwestern states.

The award recognizes SCORE Fox Valley for its “exceptional growth in providing free mentoring and educational services to local entrepreneurs, the success of its outreach to the business community, and excellent client satisfaction of the services provided,” the business mentorship organization said in a news release.

In 2024, the release said, SCORE Fox Valley, provided over 3,500 mentoring sessions – a 20% increase from the previous year. SCORE also grew local workshop and webinar attendance by 103%, with over 10,400 total attendees, and provided over 16,000 clients mentoring and educational services, an increase of 73%.

SCORE Fox Valley also works with with local economic development, libraries, banks and chambers of commerce, and in 2024, the chapter was recognized with the Elgin Area Chamber’s Business Partnership Award.

“We are honored to receive recognition from the SCORE Central Region,” SCORE Fox Valley Chapter Co-Chair Phil Brown said in the news release. “Our 110 volunteers are enthusiastic about mentoring and are committed to the success of small businesses in the Fox Valley area.”

Fellow Co-Chair Larry Bussow added: “It is gratifying to know the impact we’ve had in our communities,” adds . “We are always ready to welcome new volunteers to join us to help entrepreneurs realize their ideas.”

The Fox Valley Chapter serves DuPage, DeKalb, Kane, Will, Kendall, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties. SCORE says it has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs since 1964 and provides free services in 50 states.

To get more information about SCORE Fox Valley and its free services, find a mentor, take a workshop or volunteer, visit their website at score.org/foxvalley.