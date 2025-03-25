Letter: ‘Unwavering support’ for Devon Hubbard Tessmer

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my unwavering support for Devon Hubbard Tessmer’s candidacy for the District 47 school board.

As a lifelong resident of Crystal Lake, Devon is a proven leader with a deep commitment to our community and a prudent vision for strengthening our schools now and into the future.

She has consistently demonstrated her leadership and commitment to our community as a board member for the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce, CASA of McHenry County, as well as her extensive involvement within committees for Leadership Greater McHenry County, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the City of Crystal Lake.

Her active engagement within these organizations has built the foundation of her in-depth understanding of the strengths and needs of our community.

Devon is passionately invested in the success of our schools on a personal level as a parent of two young children in the district. Her passion focuses on short-term and long term student success, while remaining aware of the imperative to be a prudent fiduciary when making decisions that impact the tax-paying constituency in Crystal Lake.

Her commitment to seamless collaboration and transparency will ensure that all stakeholder voices in our community will be heard.

As a 40-year resident myself, and both a father and grandfather, I am confident that Devon’s leadership will strengthen our schools and our community.

Please join me in voting for Devon Hubbard Tessmer for the District 47 school board on or before election day, April 1.

Sincerely,

Michael K. Smith

Crystal Lake