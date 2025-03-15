2025 Northwest Herald baseball preview capsules

Huntley’s AJ Putty celebrates after reaching on a single against McHenry last season. Putty and the Red Raiders seek their seventh Fox Valley Conference championship in a row this spring. (Patrick Kunzer/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Kyle Nelson (20th season)

Last year’s record: 25-10, 14-4 FVC (second)

Top returning players: Chase Powrozek, sr., RHP-OF; Jake Johnson, sr., C; Gavin Bramer, sr., OF-P; Connor Finn, sr., IF; Zane Pollock, sr., IF

Top new players: Nico Sherry, so., P-C-1B; Wagner Viebrock, so., IF; David Hinz, so., OF; Thomas Kortgen, so., OF; Daniel Kortgen, so., LHP; Liam Schultz, so., C-3B-DH; Benneck Braden, so., OF; Sam Maglares, jr., P-IF

Outlook: The Rockets, the FVC runners-up, feature a roster that includes seven sophomores but also college-bound players Powrozek (Wisconsin-Parkside), Johnson (Missouri Southern State), Bramer (Eastern Connecticut State) and Pollock (Chatham). ... Powrozek and Johnson are four-year varsity players. ... “We are a young, athletic group that needs to replace lots of innings and at-bats,” Nelson said. “We will be playing our best baseball at the end of the year during the postseason.”

Cary-Grove

Coach: Kyle Williams (first season)

Last year’s record: 22-15, 9-9 FVC (tied for fifth)

Returning players: Ricky Barnes, sr., 2B-UTIL; Landon Barnett, sr., OF; Hayden Dieschbourg, sr., OF; Jacob Duvall, sr., OF; Evan Frangiamore, sr., 3B-1B-P; Brock Iverson, sr., 1B-OF; Keenan Krysh, sr., P-OF-C; Francis Panko, sr., C; Drew Salus, sr., P; Peyton Seaburg, sr., SS-P; Charlie Taczy, sr., P; Luca Vivaldelli, sr., P; Preston Walsh, sr., P

Top new players: Brady Bauer, jr., C-P; Dylan Dumele, jr., LHP; Oskar Freund, jr., SS; Andrew McGee, jr., P; Canyon McKinney, jr., 3B; Braedan Mendro, jr., P; Lance Moore, jr., OF; Landon Moore, jr., OF; Kaden Norman, jr., P

Worth noting: Williams, who graduated from Cary-Grove in 2008, replaces longtime coach Ryan Passaglia after serving as JV coach last year. He takes over a Trojans group that includes veterans Seaburg, Taczy (UIC) and Dieschbourg (Wisconsin-Parkside). Dieschbourg, who patrolled center field last spring, will miss the season because of a knee injury but still plans to be a part of the team, Williams said. ... The Division I-bound Taczy, a righty and all-FVC player last year, should anchor the rotation. The squad’s other seniors include the switch-hitting Barnes (Illinois College), Duvall (McHenry County College), Panko (Mesa Community College), Vivaldelli (MCC) and Walsh (Wisconsin-Stevens Point). ... Panko got injured in the season opener last year and didn’t play again. ... “My expectations are that they’re going to compete,” Williams said of his players. “We think we should be right there playing with everybody in the conference. We know the great challenge we have ahead of us. The juniors are great. The seniors are special. They have a bond and competitiveness and talent level, and they’re ready to compete at the top and take the next step.”

Crystal Lake Central’s Rhett Ozment connects for a triple against Lemont in the Class 3A championship game last season. (Gary Middendorf)

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Cal Aldridge (second season)

Last year’s record: 22-14, 9-9 FVC (tied for fifth)

Top returning players: James Dreher, sr., IF; Rhett Ozment, sr., IF; Wade Ozment, so., P-OF; Connor Gibour, sr., OF-P; Nolan Hollander, sr., UTIL; John Gariepy, sr., P; Zach McMahon, sr., OF-P; Jack Dobbeck, sr., UT; Carter Kelley, sr., OF-P; Ethan Wolf, jr., IF; Alex Edwards, jr. UTIL; Konnor Altergott, jr., IF

Top new players: Johnny Giesser, jr., P-UTIL; Carter Kropke, jr., P-OF; Luke Hartman, jr. P

Worth noting: The defending Class 3A state champion Tigers bring back a strong core of returning players, including Rhett Ozment, who doubled, tripled and knocked in a run in Central’s 3-2, state title win over Lemont. ... Gariepy started the game on the mound and allowed two unearned runs in 5⅔ innings. Dreher, Gibour and Rhett Ozment have been on varsity since they were sophomores two years ago. ... “We look forward to competing at a high level, while bringing back lots of experience,” Aldridge said. “We are excited for another exciting season.”

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Brian Bogda (18th season)

Last year’s record: 21-14, 8-10 FVC (eighth)

Top returning players: Tony Amici, jr., C; Liam Sullivan, sr., OF; Xander Shevchenko, sr., OF; Brady Diaz, sr., 1B-P; Christian Alther, sr., 2B; Mark Pachla, sr., P; Yandel Ramirez, sr., INF-P; Jack Melhuish, sr., P; Carson Trivellini, so., SS-P

Top new players: Devin DeLoach, jr., P; Nick Stowasser, so., OF-P; Michael Silvius, so., INF-P; Jack Kos, jr., 1B; Dane Chock, jr., 1B-P; Nolan Dabrowski, jr., UTIL

Worth noting: The Gators return several players to the lineup as well as on the mound. Those players include Amici, Sullivan (Loras College), Shevchenko (Elmhurst University), Diaz, Alther (Arizona Christian), Ramirez (MCC), Melhuish and Trivellini. ... “We will need to stay focused, trust the process, and pay attention to details to be successful in the very tough FVC,” Bogda said. “We know the games we play in the FVC will help prepare us for the postseason tournament.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Andrew Zimmer (first season)

Last year’s record: 4-32, 0-18 FVC (10th)

Top returning players: Jared Russell, sr., IF-P; Hayden DeMarsh, sr., IF-P; Jacob Toms, sr., IF; Logan Gutierrez, sr., OF-IF-P; Landon Richards, sr., P-OF; Kyle Pierce, jr., OF; Ryan Pierce, jr., OF; Jake Gillette, jr., C-P-IF

Top new players: Ryan Helfinstine, so., P/C/IF; Ikey Grzynkowicz, so., OF; Max Backaus, so., P/IF; Nathan Bushy, jr., P/IF

Worth noting: Zimmer takes over for Patrick Conlin, as the Chargers look for improvement in the rugged FVC. DeMarsh is playing his third season on varsity. ... “We had some really good commitment from our guys during our off-season workouts,” Zimmer said. “We have a lot of returning starters from last year, which will help us. Mostly all of our returners have seen the high-leverage arms across the conference and have seen how competitive this conference is. We need to have a lot of discipline and do the small things right for us to battle within the conference. Between our varsity and lower levels, we have a lot of competition positionally, which I think will help us become a better overall team. Competition inside the program is what makes kids better, along with our program.”

Hampshire

Coach: Frank Simoncelli (eighth season)

Last year’s record: 24-11, 10-8 FVC (fourth)

Top returning players: Calen Scheider, sr., RHP-IF; Anthony Karbowski, sr., LHP-1B; Wilson Wemhoff, sr., RHP-RF; Ari Fivelson, sr., CF; Eric Jackson, sr., RHP-LF; Nathan Kolder, sr., C; Lucas Mazur, sr., LF; Jack Perrone, sr., RHP-3B; Nate Wians, sr., RHP; Evan Wurtz, sr., RHP-OF; Ethan Doonan, sr., C-1B; Jackson Wigstone, sr., 1B-RHP; Carter Jones, sr., 1B-DH

Top new players: Cole Harkin, jr., SS-2B-PHP; Shane Pfeiffer, jr., SS-2B-RHP; Joey Rodriguez, jr., 3B-1B-OF-RHP; Christopher Whetstone, jr., OF; Dixon Murdock, jr., RHP-1B; Nicholas Lueders, jr., LHP-OF

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs should be a serious contender in the FVC and postseason thanks to a rotation headed by two Division I-bound pitchers in Scheider (Bradley) and the lefty Karbowski (Louisville), plus another hard thrower in Wemhoff. ... Scheider went 8-1 last year with 1.27 ERA, while also hitting .339 with 47 runs scored and 25 stolen bases. Karbowski had a 1.93 ERA in 29 innings, while batting .333 with four homers and 37 RBIs. The lefty-hitting Fivelson (Bradley) is another D-I commit and batted .394 last season. Wemhoff (Lincoln Trail JC) hit .418 with 42 RBIs and 12 stolen bases, and also struck out 38 batters in 27⅔ innings. ... “I feel our strength will be our experienced pitching and overall team offense,” Simoncelli said. “We are returning seven starters, plus a lot of innings on the mound. With a year of growth, we are hoping to see these players take the next step. I believe we can compete with anyone.”

Huntley

Coach: Andy Jakubowski (18th season)

Last year’s record: 29-8-1, 14-4 FVC (first)

Top returning players: AJ Putty, sr., P-1B-3B; Ryan Dabe, sr., OF; TJ Jakubowski, sr., SS-2B; Drew Borkowski, jr., RHP-OF-UTIL; Travis Dudycha, jr., RHP-1B; Josh Rudnik, jr., RHP; Brady Klepfer, jr., RHP-UTIL; Eric Suarez, sr., RHP-OF; Mason Leske, sr., RHP; Dylan Visvadra, sr., RHP-IF; Alex Behles, sr., 1B

Top new players: Cayden Haugh, sr., OF; Andrew Diversey, sr., C-1B; David Juarez, sr., C; Jack Ezell, sr., 2B; Ben Anton, jr., RHP; Leo Bianchin, jr., LHP-1B; Carter Dees, jr., RHP; Aiden Eickelman, jr., UTIL; Diego Herrera, jr., RHP; Ian Kelly, jr., OF; Brody Peters, jr., 2B; Gavin Rettberg, jr., P-OF; Owen Borkowski, so., P-2B; Sean Dabe, so., P-U; Ashton Jones, so., C-OF

Worth noting: The Red Raiders return 11 players from last year’s squad, who won the FVC for the sixth year in a row. The Raiders also won a regional title for the eighth straight year. ... Jakubowski said he has an athletic group of players who will put a lot of pressure on opposing defenses. Offensively, the Raiders will be led by Putty (Illinois), Dabe (Parkland), T.J. Jakubowski (Bradley), Visvadra (MCC), Suarez (Carthage) and Behles (Northwood). Putty hit .419 with 11 homers and 29 RBIs, Dabe batted .423 with 14 extra-base hits, and Jakubowski hit .345 with eight doubles. ... On the mound, the Raiders return 158 ⅔ innings, 21 wins and seven saves. The rotation should center around juniors Borkowski, Rudnick, Klepfer and Dudycha and seniors Leske (Missouri Southern State), Putty and Visvadra. ... “Our players are focused and excited for the 2025 season,” Andy Jakubowski said. “We will focus on the little things, such as commanding the zone, playing solid defense, quality at-bats, and being aggressive on the bases. Ultimately, the goal is to be playing our best baseball at the end of the season and to make a strong postseason run.”

Jacobs

Coach: Jamie Murray (14th season)

Last year’s record: 22-13, 9-9 FVC (tied for fifth)

Top returning players: Braden Behrens, sr., P; Kyle Wayda, sr., P; Spencer Drummond, sr., P-C; Gavin Grummer, sr., UTIL; Aiden Stumpf, sr., P-UTIL; Ethan Faith, sr. P; Andrew Deegan, jr. SS; Cooper Gulgren, jr., UTIL-P; Ryan Tucker, so., UTIL-P

Top new players: George Donze, jr., P; Aaden Colon, so., P-1B; Jowell Colon, so., P-UTIL; Jace Koth, so., OF-P; Andrew Robertson, jr., OF-P; Luke Flaskcamp, so., C

Worth noting: Behrens, Wayda and Drummond all have been varsity pitchers for the Golden Eagles since they were sophomores two years ago. ... “Our strength this year will be our pitching staff,” Murray said. “We return eight players with varsity innings. In addition, this group is close and enjoys competing and getting better every day. Fun group to be around and looking forward to our first game.”

McHenry's Brandon Shannon throws a pitch during a Class 4A Hampshire sectional baseball game against Hampshire last season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry

Coach: Brian Rockweiler (18th season)

Last year’s record: 30-8, 12-6 FVC (third)

Top returning players: Brandon Shannon, sr., RHP; Kaden Wasniewski, so., 3B-RHP; Kyle Maness, sr., SS; Bryson Elbrecht, sr., RHP; Connor McLean, sr., 1B; A.J. Chavera, sr., C; Donovan Christman, sr., OF-P; Zach Readdy, sr., P-IF; Jeffry Schwab, jr., P-UTIL

Top new players: Landon Clements, so., IF; Carver Cohn, fr., OF-P

Worth noting: The Warriors won the Class 4A Hampshire Sectional last season and expect more success this spring. Louisville-commit Shannon went 10-0, posting a 1.85 ERA and striking out 82 batters in 60⅓ innings. As a freshman, Wasniewski was 5-1 with four saves and a 2.49 ERA. Maness is a three-year varsity player at shortstop. Chavera (Rock Valley College) filled in at catcher during the Warriors’ playoff run last year. Elbrecht (MCC) provides another strong arm, as he had a 1.84 ERA in 26⅔ innings last season. ... “We have some pretty high standards and expectations within our program,” Rockweiler said. “We feel that we should be able to compete for a FVC championship as well as regional and sectional championships. Our strengths will definitely be our pitching.” ... Schwab, Christman (Morton College) and Readdy (St. Xavier) all threw meaningful varsity innings last season as well. “We should be pretty strong up the middle,” Rockweiler said. “Overall, this could be the most talent that we have had together on a team.”

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Glen Pecoraro (25th season)

Last year’s record: 18-16, 7-11 FVC (ninth)

Top returning players: Karson Stiefer, sr., LHP-1B; Riley Golden, sr., LHP-OF; Brennan Coyle, sr., 2B-RHP; Connor Pollasky, sr., C-1B; Gabe Porter, sr., IF-OF-RHP; Danny Savas, sr., RHP-3B; Sean Sherwood, sr., OF-RHP; Chris Fike, sr., IF; Owen Haurum, sr., RHP-1B; Ryan Myers, sr., 3B-RHP; Connor Innis, sr., OF-RHP; Gabe Winkelman, jr., SS-RHP; Maddon McKim, jr., OF-1B; Owen Satterlee, so., RHP-OF

Top new players: Jack Hermann, so., LHP-1B-OF; Beckett Breseman, so., C-IF; Gavin Piekos, jr., OF-RHP; Colt Zaleski, jr., RHP-1B

Worth noting: Pecoraro is retiring from coaching at the end of the season. His Wolves are loaded with college-bound players, including Stiefer (Wisconsin-Parkside), Golden (Wiscosin-Milwaukee), Coyle (Elgin Community College), Pollasky (Loras), Porter (Loras), Savas (Millikin), Sherwood (ECC), Fike (William Penn) and Haurum (ECC). ... Stiefer, Golden and Coyle have been playing varsity ball since they were freshmen, while Savas, Pollasky and Porter are playing their third season on varsity. ... “Lots of returning players and pitchers,” Pecoraro said. “We expect to be in the mix in the loaded FVC. The top 5-6 teams in the FVC could all make a playoff run. Pitching depth, speed, defense should all be strengths. We have seniors with 3-4 years of varsity experience, but if you don’t come ready to play in the FVC you will get 10-runned.”

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Adam Ulen (seventh season)

Last year’s record: 7-21, 1-13 KRC (eighth)

Top returning players: Ryan Bennett, sr.; Adam Cooke, sr.; Landon Crone, sr.; Logan Nulle, jr.; Eltan Powles, jr.

Top new players: Diego Escobar, jr.; Connor Firlick, jr.

Worth noting: The Hornets return a lot of their core players from last season. “The guys have been working hard all offseason to dial in and hit the ground running,” Ulen said. ... “The senior class will be providing a lot of solid leadership and leading by example, while the junior class has a lot of potential to carry a significant load of the work. I am very excited for this season.”

Johnsburg

Coach: Eric Toussaint (first season)

Last year’s record: 6-25, 5-9 KRC (seventh)

Top returning players: Evan Pohl, sr., P-OF; Ashton Stern, jr., P-SS; Jack Nelson, sr., OF; Dom Vallone, sr., 1B; Riley Johnson, sr., SS-3B; Kaeden Frost, sr., IF; Jack Thompson, jr., C; Deegan Turner, sr., P-OF; Landon Johnson, sr., OF

Top new players: Peyton Mesce, jr., P; Josh Speer, so., P-IF; Nate Frost, so., P-IF; Joey Frano, fr., OF

Worth noting: Toussaint is a 1989 Johnsburg graduate, was a longtime assistant basketball coach at the school and is the brother of Skyhawks boys basketball coach Mike Toussaint. ... The Skyhawks will be led by several seniors and many three-year varsity players, including Pohl, Vallone, Riley Johnson and Frost. Johnsburg boasts a new turf field, which includes lights. ... “Excitement with the new field, and playing under lights has the program re-energized,” Toussaint said. “Great turnout in the offseason has led to hopes of competing in every game this year. Coaches have high goals for this team, with the expectation to compete for the conference championship.” ... New assistant coach Ryan Linkletter is a Johnsburg alumnus who just finished up pitching at NIU. ... Toussaint said Linkletter “has improved each player immensely in the offseason.” Pohl and Stern will be the aces of the staff. “We need the bats and defense to improve to have a winning year,” Toussaint said.

Marengo

Coach: Nick Naranjo (sixth season)

Last year’s record: 23-9, 12-2 KRC (first)

Top returning players: Quinn Lechner, sr. SS; David Lopez, sr., OF; Drew Litchfield, sr., C; Alten Bergbreiter, sr., OF; Michael Kirchhoff, sr., 3B-P; Robert Heuser, sr., IF-P; Brady Kentgen, jr., 1B-C; Ryan Heuser, sr., IF-P

Top new players: Caden Oine, jr., C-OF-P; Max Broughton, jr., OF-P; Alex Johnson, jr., 3B-1B-P

Worth noting: The Indians have won back-to-back KRC championships and will feature a senior-laden team that includes Lechner, Lopez, Litchfield, Bergbreiter, Kirchhoff, Robert Heuser and Ryan Heuser. The junior Kentgen is another veteran. ... “We fortunately have a strong mix of guys that have played a lot of varsity baseball for us over the past 2-3 years, and we feel this group has a chance to do something special,” Naranjo said. “They have the determination to put this all together and go out the right way.”

Richmond-Burton's Gavin Busa slides into second base in front of the throw to Marengo's Quinn Lechner during a game last season in Marengo. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Mike Giese (19th season)

Last year’s record: 19-11, 8-6 KRC (fourth)

Top returning players: Ray Hannemann, jr., P-1B; Grayson Morningstar, so. P-IF; Jace Nelson, so., P-OF; Ryan Scholberg, jr., P-IF; Joseph Larsen, jr., OF

Top new players: Anthony Harvey, fr., P-1B; Logan Johnson, jr., P-IF; Coby Mahoney, fr., P-2B

Worth noting: Giese, who recently was inducted into the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, does not have a senior on his roster. The junior Scholberg has been on varsity for the Rockets since he was a freshman. “We have a lot of returning players, but remain very young in critical areas,” Giese said. “Once we figure out our pitching and defensive rotations, we expect to compete at a high level.”

Woodstock

Coach: Ian Rago (first season)

Last year’s record: 8-24, 5-9 KRC (sixth)

Top returning players: Trevor Cote, sr., C-IF-P; Everett Flannery, sr., 1B-P; Sonny Marsalla, jr., C-IF-P; Angelo Pacini, jr., IF-P

Top new players: Michael Offdenkamp, fr., P; Chace Waterson, fr., C-IF; Grady Goglin, so., P; Chase Willard, so., OF-P

Worth noting: Rago, a 2001 Woodstock graduate and former head coach at Woodstock North (2011-2015), replaces Matt Prill, who coached the Blue Streaks the past nine seasons. ... Rago takes over a club that has several veterans, including seniors Cote and Flannery, who have been varsity players since their sophomore year. Offdenkamp is a 6-4, 205-pound freshman right-hander. He should help a staff that needs to replace innings-eater Sam Chapman (SIU-Edwardsville), who graduated. ... “We are returning a really good group of players that hopefully can continue to develop and have some success representing WHS,” Rago said. “Improving every day and competing is going to be a big emphasis for our program.”

Woodstock North

Coach: John Oslovich (10th season)

Last year’s record: 8-22-1, 7-7 KRC (fifth)

Top returning players: AJ Cohen, jr., P; Parker Neff, sr., 1B-P; Jack Wollpert, sr., OF

Top new players: Brady Rogers, jr., OF; Tristan Schaffter, jr., IF; Zaidan Vess, jr., IF

Worth noting: The Thunder finished runner-up in the KRC two seasons but couldn’t repeat the performance with a more inexperienced group. ... “We were very young last season when we started three sophomores at the end of our season,” Oslovich said. “We will rely on those players to take a big step forward and be the leaders of our team. Our pitching and defense should keep us in our conference games. In order to be successful, we have to rely on a balanced lineup featuring a combination of power hitters and speed on the base paths.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Matt Schmidt (second season)

Last year’s record: 11-21, 1-13 CCC

Top returning players: Colin Kowalsky, jr., 1B-RHP; Adam Wrzos, sr., IF-RHP; Brodee Vermette, sr., OF; TJ Cutrona, jr., IF; Owen Neuzil, jr., OF

Top new players: Jackson Hatfield, jr., IF-RHP; Colin Hernon, fr., C-INF

Worth noting: The Hurricanes will feature a young team. Seniors Wrzos (MCC) and Vermette were on the varsity as freshmen. “We return our starting rotation and show a strong defensive presence,” Schmidt said. “We will continue to be competitive throughout the year and hope we can play our best baseball come playoff time.”

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Brian Engelbrecht (15th season)

Last year’s record: 8-10

Top returning players: Wyatt Armbrust, sr., C-P-3B; Hoyt Miles, sr., P-2B-OF; Spencer Zaccone, jr., P-C-IF; Jacob Krumsey, so., P-IF-CF; Adan Chavera, so., 3B-OF-P; John Misiek, so., 1B-OF

Top new players: Caleb Linneman, fr., C-3B-OF; Jack Stewart, fr., 3B-1B-P; Aldo Carreno, fr., 1B-P; Christian Nunez, fr., 1B-3B-OF; Ulysses Johnson, fr., P-IF-OF

Worth noting: Engelbrecht, who’s in his 20th season overall as a coach, will field another young team this spring. Armbrust will be playing his fourth season on varsity. The Giants' roster includes only two seniors in the athletic Armbrust and Miles, three sophomores and five freshmen.