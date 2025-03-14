McHenry County sheriff’s corrections officer mourned

A McHenry County Sheriff’s corrections officer has died after a battle with brain cancer, a post from the sheriff’s office said.

Frank DeVivo served as a corrections officer for seven years in McHenry County and 15 years prior in Winnebago County, the post said.

“Frank will be remembered as a devoted husband and a supportive coworker who cherished his Italian heritage,” the sheriff’s post said. DeVivo died Wednesday at age 50.

The sheriff’s office’s post also referred to DeVivo as a “dedicated husband and corrections officer with a quick wit and love for his family and friends.”

He is the second McHenry County corrections officer to die from glioblastoma in less than a month. James “Jimmy” Udesen, 43, was a McHenry County corrections officer 20 years and a well-known Huntley youth baseball coach, his wife Dawn Udesen said. He died Feb. 17 after a yearlong battle with glioblastoma.

According to an online fundraiser for DeVivo at Fundthefirst.com, he was “diagnosed with multiple aggressive and inoperable brain tumors.” The site said he and his wife, Daniella, “are facing insurmountable medical bills as Frank is no longer able to work and is the primary insurance holder.” It said his benefits “will only carry them through approximately February.”

“Frank Devivo has selflessly devoted 24 of his 50 years on this earth being part of the First Responder Community and helping other people in their time of need,” the site said. “Please consider donating to the DeVivo family in their time of need.”