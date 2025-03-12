Register for MCC’s Kids and College spring and summer programs

Registration is now open for McHenry County College’s spring and summer Kids and College programs. (Photo provided by McHenry County College)

Registration is now open for McHenry County College’s spring and summer Kids and College programs. The spring program will run March 24-26 and the summer program will hold classes starting each week from June 2 through Aug. 8.

The spring program will offer more than 25 classes for students in grades 1-8, including Improv for Kids, Rowing with STEM, Cookie Decorating, a variety of art classes, the National Inventors Hall of Fame’s Camp Invention series and the Young Makers Camp presented by the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. Morning, afternoon and full-day options are available.

The summer program will allow students entering grades 1-9 to choose from more than 125 classes, including the Young Makers Camp, Camp Invention, camps in welding, fabrication, chemical coating, healthcare, veterinary medicine, first-responder services, theatre, rowing, small engine repair and more. Morning, afternoon and full-day classes are available. A supervised lunch period is provided from noon to 1 p.m. if a full day of classes are chosen.

For more information on the Kids and College program, including a detailed list of courses, schedule and pricing, visit mchenry.edu/kidsandcollege.