Oliver: A fond farewell to ‘Life Below Zero’: Thanks for all the life lessons

Last week, I said goodbye to another of my favorite TV shows.

The title “Life Below Zero” didn’t draw me in. I’m not a fan of winter and the thought of watching people freeze didn’t seem like a good time. However, after watching an episode, I was hooked.

The documentary-style show, which began in 2013 and ran for 23 seasons, showed the lives of different residents of Alaska and how they live. The scenery is spectacular, and the film crew earned their Emmy awards.

At its peak, “Life Below Zero” even had a few spinoffs: “Life Below Zero: Next Generation,” “Life Below Zero: First Alaskans,” “Life Below Zero: Northern Territories” and “Port Protection.”

I’ve watched them all. The idea of living off the land and dealing with the harsh realities of life in remote Alaska intrigued me in ways I didn’t expect, far beyond learning to deal with the cold.

My favorite “character” was Sue Aikens, who runs Kavik River Camp, located above the Arctic circle. She arrived in Alaska in her 30s and remains there into her 60s.

Aikens, known for her pithy sayings and quirky personality, has taught me repeatedly the need to be resilient and tenacious. That she’s survived a bear attack, as well as back surgery, just makes me admire her even more. In the final episode, she dropped this pearl of wisdom: “Life is like a garden. Cultivate it.”

Then there’s the Hailstone Family of Noorvik, Alaska. If I had to pick any of the denizens of “Life Below Zero” to live with, it would be them. Chip, who came to Alaska when he was 19, and Agnes, who is a native Inupiat, work with their family to live their subsistence lifestyle. The family moves around with the seasons, fishing and hunting for food. They’ve taught me the value of family and teamwork, as well as resourcefulness.

I loved learning about native Koyukon Athabascan culture from Ricko DeWilde of Huslia, Alaska. DeWilde’s parents lived a subsistence lifestyle, and he’s passing it on to his children. He showed such poise, patience and joy in his parenting style. That I learned along with Simone, Skyler, Skarlett, Maya and Keenan was a bonus. DeWilde’s emphasis on respecting the land and being grateful for what it provides is something we all should appreciate.

Andy Bassich of Calico Bluff, Alaska, is another of the original members of the “Life Below Zero” cast. When the show began, he was working on building his compound along the Yukon River with his wife, Kate. Bassich, a tinkerer and jack of all trades, dreams big and figures out ways to execute his plans.

Just as life has changed along the Yukon River, Bassich’s life also changed over the show’s seasons. Happily, the show didn’t spend too much time on the fact that Bassich’s marriage ended. These days, he shares his life with his partner, Denise Becker, who seems to be much more game for the adventures and challenges that come from trying to live off the grid.

Over the years, there have been other members of the cast that have come and gone. We’ve been introduced to families who were homesteaders, couples who were adventure guides and former members of the military who wanted to get back to basics to clear their heads. There have been those who wanted to eschew all forms of “civilized” life and those who embraced the conveniences that can make living remotely more comfortable.

I’ve been fascinated and intrigued by it all. It’s been an adventure to see how different cast members go about the same thing. I’ve seen things that worked one season that suddenly didn’t work in another.

Without being the least bit political, the show offered a stark look at the changes in Alaska’s environment and how that affects those who live there. For instance, early seasons showed an abundance of salmon in the Yukon River. Later seasons, cast members had to find different food sources when fishing on the river was banned.

Still, resilience and tenacity are the name of the game for anyone who decides to call Alaska home. And I will truly miss seeing how they all respond to whatever nature throws at them.

Ana basee’ (thank you in Athabascan), “Life Below Zero.” I will miss you.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.