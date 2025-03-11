3 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Lake in the Hills

Three people suffer serious injuries in a single vehicle crash on Monday, March 10, 2025 along Haligus Road just north of Geneva Lane in Lake in the Hills. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Three people suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday night along Haligus Road in Lake in the Hills, officials report.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 9:44 p.m. Monday to Haligus Road just north of Geneva Lane in Lake in the Hills for a car crash with injuries. First responders arrived to a “single vehicle with heavy damage,” according to a Huntley Fire Protection District news release.

Three people were inside the car, and all suffered “serious injuries,” according to the release. All three occupants were treated and transported to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department is investigating the crash.

“We would like to remind motorists that seat belts save lives,” Huntley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Eric Bentley said in the release.

It is unknown at this time if the occupants were wearing seat belts, Bentley said.