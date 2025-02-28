Shell casings prompt Huntley High School ‘hold in place’ alert

Shell casings found at Huntley High School prompted a lockdown Friday morning, according to the Huntley Police Department.

The police department said it received word of a “suspicious incident” at the high school just after 7:45 a.m. Friday. “Weathered spent shell casings” had been turned into the school resource officer and the school went into a “Hold in Place and Teach” while police investigated.

Police found there wasn’t a credible threat to student or staff safety. The hold was lifted and normal operations have resumed, but police didn’t say when that happened.

Police said because of the age of those involved, they couldn’t release further details. Huntley Community School District 158 couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.