Mike Shorten poised to take over as Nunda Township supervisor, besting incumbent Leda Drain

Nunda Township voters appear poised to select Mike “Shorty” Shorten as the next supervisor, according to unofficial election results.

With all precincts reporting in Tuesday’s Republican primary, Shorten had around 61% of the vote, leading incumbent Leda Drain, who had around 38%.

Shorten also sits on the county board – to which he won reelection just last November – and intends to serve in both elected positions. No Democrats or independent candidates have filed to run in the April 1 general election so Shorten is the presumptive winner.

The race was marked by accusations both candidates made towards their opponents, with Shorten accusing Drain of nepotism because her daughter, Camille, works for the township. Drain said her daughter was hired by her predecessor and the board approved her daughter’s hiring.

Shorten also accused Drain of trying to raise her salary. Drain said the supervisor salary had been flat for eight years and the board worked out the salary issue. Drain sat out the vote.

The supervisor will be receiving a salary increase after the election, starting in May. For the term running through 2029, the supervisor is set to get a 5% pay increase in the first year and 2.5% increases every year after that. Shorten has said he intends to make the supervisor role part-time and supports a 40% pay cut for the role.

Drain and others accused Shorten of double dipping if he won the election and collecting multiple government salaries – Shorten plans to stay on the county board despite being on track to win the supervisor seat.

Drain said during the campaign her current salary as supervisor is around $76,000. Her total compensation including benefits is around $98,000, according to township records.

Shorten’s county board pay is $21,000 per year, and with insurance and other benefits, his compensation is around $54,000 per year, according to county records.