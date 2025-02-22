Letter: Back Randy Funk for Algonquin Township supervisor

I watched Rich Tado’s video where he claims to want to get rid of corny politics. This is hilarious, being that he’s propped up to run for Algonquin Township Supervisor by the three current trustees, Teresa Decker, Theresa Fronczak and Millie Medendorp.

Instead of providing specifics about what he will do, he spews lies about current supervisor Randy Funk. He discusses censures these three trustees brought against Funk. Censures are just disagreements these three conspired to put through to use as campaign material. There is no legal basis, or it would be have been pursued. He brings up wasteful spending. These trustees spent almost $9,000 having an attorney drawing up these censures. They wasted more $140,000 on legal fees overall.

Tado mentions the importance of the General Assistance Fund, which helps those in need. Decker, Fronczak and Medendorp defunded this by $76,000!

Randy Funk managed to bring in a disposal company that saved unincorporated residents of the township on average of over 50% on their bills, and over $700,000 overall during the term of the contract. His project manager helped negotiate this and worked with him to receive a $34,000 grant to replace the failed fire alarm system.

Randy Funk has done a lot for the township. Imagine what he could do if he had a team willing to work with him. I’m voting for Randy Funk and his team of Rich Yelle, Kevin Byrnes, Tony Colatorti, Maureen Huff and Debbie Rinn-Alcock on Feb. 25.

Dylan Hakansson

Crystal Lake