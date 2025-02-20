2025 Fiesta Days get McHenry council nod, but mayoral challenger Chris Bassi votes no

Entertainers cruise the Fiesta Days parade route along Main Street in McHenry in 2024. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

A summer festival may seem like a long way off in the midst of the winter deep-freeze, but plans are well underway for this year’s Fiesta Days in McHenry, which takes place in July.

The City Council on Tuesday granted approval of the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Fiesta Days plans, though not without opposition from Council member and mayoral challenger Chris Bassi.

Set to kick off its music fest weekend at Petersen Park on July 10 and end with a parade on July 20 in downtown McHenry, this will be the event’s 77th year, said McHenry Chamber of Commerce President Molly Ostap.

Although a band lineup was not yet revealed, all activities previously held, such as a car show, carnival, arts and crafts and fireworks show are scheduled, with a few additions.

New this year will a Big Wheels race for adults along with the children’s race. The chamber is also trying something new by introducing the sale of mixed drinks to their beer and wine selections at VIP tents and in a special lounge area on the Friday and Saturday of the event’s first week.

Ostap said it will be similar to the setup at the RISE Up festival where licensed bartenders sold the drinks. The move, she said, is to provide attendees more options while raising more funds to pay for the event’s expenses.

Bassi was the only no vote for the approval of the annual festival permits. The alderwoman – who is challenging incumbent Wayne Jett in the April 1 election for mayor – raised concerns at the meeting regarding the bands’ music volume and liquor sales and VIP areas.

In regards to the volume of music played at Petersen Park during the event’s music fest weekend from July 10-13, Bassi said she’d like the chamber to consider that the park is near residential neighborhoods.

“I’m already receiving phone calls from residents in that area concerned about the decibel level,” Bassi said.

Ostap responded that in the past, she’s only had one complaint about the music fest’s volume. On the other hand, she’s had several residents call her to say they enjoy listening to the music from their homes.

“I think the community as a whole likes this festival, since it’s been going on for 77 years,” Ostap said.

Bassi said she was also not in favor of allowing alcohol consumption all day during the free day for families on July 13. To that, Ostap said that going by previous years, a small percentage of alcohol is actually sold that day during the timeframe of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with sales picking up in the late afternoon and evening.

According to the approved event schedule, alcohol sales are set to run from 11 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. that Sunday.

VIP tents and special lounge areas were also a point of concern for Bassi.

Those areas are meant to be an upgraded feature of the festival’s entertainment, allowing for a price, that attendees have amenities such as closer seating to the stage, flushable toilets instead of the port-a-potties and drinks brought to their tables.

But Bassi said she felt this gives the event an atmosphere of exclusivity instead of community.

Ostap said the amenity is not meant to be exclusionary, only an upgrade experience available for those who want to pay for it.

“This is a family-friendly event that the community has come to enjoy and look forward to,” Ostap said. She thanked the board for the approval.