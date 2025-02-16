Marian Central wrestling crowns 4 sectional champions, sends 8 to state

Marian Central's Jimmy Mastny (top) puts a move on Orion’s Maddux Anderson on Saturday at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys wrestling

Class 1A Oregon Sectional: At Oregon, Marian Central crowned four sectional champions and advanced a total of eight wrestlers to next weekend’s state meet at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Austin Hagevold (113), Brayden Teunissen (120), Vance Williams (150) and Jimmy Mastny (190) all finished first for the Hurricanes. Also advancing to state were Andrew Alvarado (third place, 138), Dan French (third, 215), Camden Spiniolas (fourth, 106) and Nick Marchese (fourth, 126).

Mastny is the defending state champion at 157 pounds while Teunissen won the title at 120.

Woodstock Marian’s Austin Hagevold (top) and Johnsburg’s Chase Vogel wrestle at 113 pounds on Saturday at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional. (Earleen Hinton)

Hagevold, who would like to join his teammates as a state champion next week, was straightforward with his goals Saturday.

“State championship,” Hagevold said. “I want to be a champion.”

He said winning a sectional title gives him momentum heading into state.

“This is what I work for,” he said.

Richmond-Burton crowned two sectional champions: Clayton Madula (126) and Emmett Nelson (144). Also advancing for the Rockets were Adam Glauser (second), 120), Lelan Nelson (third, 106), Blake Livdahl (third, 175) and Breckin Campbell (fourth, 190).

“I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time,” Emmett Nelson said. “It’s pretty cool to go down to state with my teammates. This is the most I’ve ever been with, so it will be fun. Being six of us, it’s going to be twice as fun.”

Richmond Burton’s Emmett Nelson (right) won his match over Lena-Winslow’s Arrison Bauer at 144 pounds on Saturday at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional. (Earleen Hinton)

Nelson has been one of the most dominant wrestlers in the area during his time, reaching the state championship twice and placing sixth in in last year’s 1A 144-pound bracket.

“I think just wrestling like myself,” Nelson said of his final state meet. “It’s a big arena, a lot of people, the lights are on. Just remember it’s another match and keep wrestling.”

Johnsburg advanced three to state. Chase Vogel (113), Landon Johnson (138) and Duke Mays (175) all took second for the Skyhawks.

Class 2A Washington Sectional: At Washington, Burlington Central senior Austin Lee placed third at 132 pounds and sophomore Eduardo Vences took fourth at 113 to qualify for next weekend’s state meet at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Lee defeated East Peoria’s Cooper Chester by forfeit for third at 132. Vences lost to Dixon’s Jack Ragan by decision in the 113-pound third-place match.

Girls wrestling

Geneseo Sectional: At Geneseo, Burlington Central senior Tori Macias won the 115-pound championship and was one of two Rockets to advance to the state meet Feb. 28-March 1 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Macias defeated Canton’s Chloe Hedges by fall in 1:36 for the 115-pound title. Sophomore Ryann Miller took third at 170 pounds, defeating Plainfield South’s Layla Spann by technical fall.